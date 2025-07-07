Japan's school lunch caterers falling upon hard times

The School Lunch Act, passed into law in 1954, did not go so far as to require schools to serve meals. Nonetheless the vast majority of schools in Japan have taken the statute to heart: Based on data from 2014, 99.2% of the country's primary schools and 87.9% of junior high schools provided meals to their students. In the postwar period, school lunch programs have come to be regarded as a resounding success, having not only contributed to Japan's low rates of obesity among children, but also credited with narrowing the socioeconomic gaps in consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Recently, an outcry was heard over a meal served at a public primary school in Fukuoka City. As can be seen by an accompanying photo in Weekly Playboy (July 14), the lunch consisted of a bowl of rice, a container of milk, a bowl of miso soup and a single, lonely piece of fried chicken, plopped in the center of a dish with space for at least one or two more.

What's the explanation for this miserly meal?

The city's board of education insisted the meal in question met nutritional standards; but its appearance seemed so paltry that some were moved to post such remarks on social networks as, "The fare served in prisons is better than this."

Along with the meager portions, a second problem has surfaced in the occasional finding of inedible foreign objects in the food.

Yuki Inoue, vice president NKK (Nihon Kyushokugyou Keiei Sokenkyujo), a consulting organization working with meal caterers, offered this explanation:

"Looking at that single morsel of fried chicken, I became concerned that with prices rising, we may be approaching the limits of providing meals to children based on current budget limitations.

"I don't know the details of that school in Fukuoka," Inoue continued. "But I suppose many local governments are struggling with recent price increases. We need to put some sort of system in place by which the national government can support school lunches to help deal with price fluctuations."

Since the national government accords a high degree of autonomy to local governments regarding school meals, considerable disparities exist in the volume and quality of school lunches served around the country.

Then there are management problems among the meal catering businesses themselves, and this makes for an inherently unstable situation. To name one example, when Hoyu, a Hiroshima-based caterer, recently found itself unable to absorb cost increases and went bust, meals at some 150 schools had to be suspended.

"Companies like ours are basically engaged in food preparation, and have nothing to do with the planning of menus," Hiroaki Yotsui, president of a Kanto-based food service named Loire, told the magazine. "What's more, the procurement of meal ingredients is handled by school administrators and out of our hands.

"So price increases for ingredients don't have a major effect, but they do impact on our labor costs. Contracts with schools are generally concluded on a 3-year or 5-year basis, and when prices for materials or labor go up during the contracted period, the local governments are not obliged to provide subsidies to make up for the shortfalls," Yotsui said.

He then turned to the subject of foreign objects in food.

"When fragments of plastic or rubbish are spotted during the preparation process, all preparation is halted and the fragments are located, eliminating the risk of foreign objects getting mixed in.

"Despite these efforts to prevent problems from occurring, the fact is that some school kitchens still do not have air conditioning. The government is forcing our employees to work in such taxing conditions, which exhausts them and raises the risk that their sweat will run into the food.

When catering companies try to improve their bottom line by holding down costs, they might cut corners by eliminating sanitary training for their personnel, or by assigning two workers to jobs previously performed by three.

"I hope that the government and parents will be more understanding about the difficult situation that we school lunch caterers are facing," Yotsui was quoted as saying.

NKK's Inoue expressed his belief that it's time for the widely held perception that "it's natural for school meals to be cheap" to change.

"Charges for utilities have also been rising everywhere," he added. "If we won't allow the meal caterers to pass along their higher costs, then ultimately they won't be able to prepare nutritious and safe meals for growing children."

© Japan Today