Japan's summers are getting too damn hot! And why it's likely they'll get even hotter.

The summer of 2023 was Japan's hottest on record. Central Tokyo posted 64 days in which temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius. Fukushima and Ishikawa Prefectures recorded highs of over 40 degrees.

What's in store for this year?

Weekly Playboy (July 29) turned to Professor Yoshihiro Tachibana of Mie University, whose laboratory researches weather and climate dynamics.

One thing the country can expect this summer will be greater damage from torrential rains.

Tachibana also predicts the weather will alternate between hot, sunny days, described with the term shakunetsu jigoku (incandescent hell), alternating with episodes of sudden, unexpected "guerrilla downpours."

Tachibana tells the magazine that the normal pattern in the past has been for the westerly winds from mainland Asia to flow straight in an easterly direction, sometimes wobbling slightly. The temperatures to the north of the westerlies are cold, and those to the south are warmer. Since Japan lies in the path of such winds, a wobbling effect can cause temperatures on both sides to become more extreme.

Over the past several years, moreover, the flow of the westerlies has continued to shift northward, above Hokkaido, and thereby preventing cooler air from flowing southwards and conversely allowing hot air from the south to cover the entire archipelago.

What's the cause of this? As temperatures rise in the Arctic, the disparities between temperatures here and at the equator decline, which is believed responsible for the extreme wobbling of the westerlies. And Japan's geographic position between the Asian continent and the Pacific also facilitates the westerlies to shift northward.

Japan is surrounded by ocean, so it stands to reason that when air currents above the ocean flow over the land, it becomes hotter.

Another reason for this warming trend is the major wobbling of the Kuroshio (Japan current). The current flows north from the Philippines, and as it nears Yakushima off Kyushu redirects eastward and then after reaching the Boso Peninsula of Chiba veers into the Pacific. More recently, however, it has begun to cling to the coastline of Honshu as far as Hokkaido, and ocean temperatures similar those around Kyushu have risen along the entire Pacific coast.

When the seas off Hokkaido become warmer, rainfall increases.

"Water vapor generated from from the sea cools in the atmosphere, causing rain. As ocean temperatures in the seas adjacent to Japan have been abnormally high, when the moist air flows inland and collides with low-pressure systems it becomes easy for heavy downpours to occur all over the country," Tachibana warns.

He calls for an effective alert system for these "guerrilla downpours" to be put into operation, particularly in the Kanto and Tohoku regions along the Pacific side of the archipelago.

In 2024, there's yet another factor at work: This year's El Nino has ended and from around the start of summer La Nina has appeared. During such summers it is easy for Japan to encounter extreme heat, and this year's temperatures are expected to exceed those of last year.

Needless to say, such heat is likely to exert major impacts on people's lives.

"The sanma (pacific saury) catch has been extremely low. Once it was a fish on everyone's table; now it promises to be a luxury item," Tachibana points out.

The widely consumed Koshihikari strain of rice will decline in quality, with major producing areas such as Niigata Prefecture likely to suffer a heavy blow. If the temperatures match or exceed last summer's, it will possibly affect crop output as well. Likewise for vegetables. Low yields will see higher consumer prices.

"Our regular diets might be forced to change due to weather extremes," Tachibana predicts, adding, "On days of extreme heat of over 35 degrees, I think companies and schools should shut down. And for people who work out of doors, this can be a matter of life or death."

According to Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, fatalities from heatstroke generally run about 1,000 per year, but Tachibana expects these to increase.

As a countermeasure, this year local governments will be issuing "special heatstroke alerts," and communities have been setting up "cooling shelters" where overheated residents can go to cool down. They include special corners in city offices, libraries and other public facilities, drugstores and shopping centers.

Check out where these islands of safety are, Weekly Playboy advises. Finding a place to flee from the incandescent summer heat may very well save your life.

