Japanese displeased with Canadian firm's proposal to buy out 7-Eleven

"As opposed to 7-Eleven's strong desire to develop the convenience store culture in Japan, the (other party's) proposal was based solely on the principle of 'profit above all.' I don't think that this anxiety will be dispelled in future negotiations."

This remark, attributed to an unnamed individual described as a 7-Eleven insider, appears in a four-page article in Shukan Shincho of Sept 19.

The key word here is "culture." Is 50 years long enough for a foreign transplant to become acculturated to Japan? After all, isn't the American convenience store brand 7-Eleven -- whose first outlet opened for business in Toyosu, Tokyo in May 1974 -- itself proof of successful acculturation?

Fifty years on, Japan's kombini have inarguably developed their own unique retailing culture. Which is why the potential buyout offer of 7-Eleven by Canadian conglomerate Alimentation Couche-Tard (henceforth ACT), a 44-year-old corporation based in the Montreal suburb of Laval, Quebec, clearly has some Japanese worried.

Shukan Shincho's headline echoed such negative sentiments in no uncertain terms: Nihonjin wa dare mo kangei shinai Kanada kigyo no sebun erebun no baishu kikaku (the Canadian company buyout plan of 7-Eleven that no Japanese welcomes).

Japanese are inclined to believe that because convenience stores in their country and those overseas differ so considerably, foreign management might fail to appreciate how closely tied they are to Japanese lifestyles.

In many countries, for instance, convenience stores operate in conjunction with gasoline stands, and sales of petroleum products account for perhaps three-fourths of their revenues.

In the 2022 business year, more than two-thirds of sales at Japan's kombini were food and beverage items. Daily average sales at FamilyMart and Lawson franchises averaged ¥530,00 and ¥520,000, respectively, while 7-Eleven outlets averaged ¥670,000.

Its status as top dog allows 7-Eleven to stock items that don't necessarily contribute much to its bottom line. While FamilyMart and Lawson chains have both announced that from next year they're planning significant cutbacks in the number of stores selling books and magazines, 7-Eleven in contrast intends to keep things the same.

"We are proud of the fact that 7-Eleven has become an important 'supply center,' for reading material, especially in rural parts of the country where the number of bookstores has greatly diminished," the aforementioned company insider told the magazine.

"As a major retailer, 7-Eleven doesn't only support the lifestyles of consumers through foods, it has also become part of the domestic infrastructure," said Taiki Kato, editor of the distribution magazine "Gekiryu." "For instance, its ATM terminals not only function as a bank, but can issue public documents. Its outlets constitute a 'local lifeline,' that in particular serve to support the nation's declining birth rate and aging population."

Convenience store authority Hiroaki Watanabe described the important economic role the chain's outlets play in Japan.

"New products go on sale in Japan's convenience stores at the rate of over 100 per week, or 5,000 per year," said Watanabe. "Over the course of a year about 70% of the merchandise gets replaced with new items. So this alone demonstrates their outstanding contribution to new product development. Japan's kombini truly stand at the world's summit in terms of having achieved high-level retail operations."

Watanabe voiced concern that "The quality of onigiri (a snack item consisting of rice balls wrapped in dried laver) might decline, or, to reduce the discarding of unsold merchandise, more merchandise will be sold frozen. If that were to happen, I suppose they'd lose much of their customer support."

Hideko Yoshioka, a journalist who covers convenience store business, notes that Japan's kombini have made arrangements with local governments to provide assistance in the event of destructive earthquakes or other natural catastrophes.

"What's more, the elephant sticker displayed on the entrances to the stores indicates their status as 'safety stations,'" said Yoshioka. "The stores will report to the authorities any emergencies, or discourage acts of fraud by swindlers, or assist lost children or seniors with dementia who wander in.

"So they go beyond mere retailing in that they contribute to public safety. I'm skeptical that a foreign-owned entity would be inclined to maintain these activities."

The magazine then approached Japan's "father of kombini," Toshifumi Suzuki, who at age 91 who still serves on the board of Seven and i Holdings as an advisor emeritus, and asked him what he thought about ACT's proposal.

"I've avoided interfering (in the buyout offer), because if I say this or that, it will just confuse the people who are still working for the organization," Suzuki told the magazine. "Still, I have no choice but to keep my eye on the company because they've been carrying on with what we worked to create up to now."

In early September, Seven and i Holdings turned down ACT's initial proposal, on the grounds it was "opportunistically timed and grossly undervalues our standalone path and the additional actionable avenues we see to realize and unlock shareholder value in the near- to medium-term."

Is that supposed to be an unambiguous "no," one wonders, or is it businessspeak for "Okay, now let's see some real money on the table"?

© Japan Today