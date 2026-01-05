Japanese pundits expecting chaos from the U.S. in the year ahead

President Donald Trump dances as he walks off stage after speaking to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat in Washington on Tuesday.

The year 2026 will be one of "great chaos," for both the world and Japan, predicts Shukan Post (Jan 16-23).

The weekly magazine's special report features 14 separate sections, ranging from stock market predictions and activities of Japan's royal family to new trends in adult videos to rural bear attacks.

Leading the 14 items was a three-page exchange of views about Donald Trump and the United States of America titled "The End of America and the Looming 'Trump Assassination Crisis,'" featuring two of the country's best-known media commentators, journalist Akira Ikegami and former diplomat and author Masaru Sato.

Ikegami started off by saying, "In predicting this year's international situation, a major point to watch for this year will be the mid-term elections to be held in the U.S. in November. Trump's support ratings have been declining, and it looks like the Republican party will be struggling."

Sato agreed, stating it would be unlikely that the current "red-red" majorities in the upper and lower houses of Congress would be maintained. He then raised the matter of the new National Security Strategy (NSS), issued last December 4, that criticized U.S. allies in Europe and pledged to assert U.S. influence in the Western Hemisphere. The document's principles -- which emphasized non-interventionism and putting "America First" -- signaled a sharp change from the previous NSS in 2022 that outlined the United States' role in strengthening democracy and preserving peace under the current world order.

A key change is indicated in written remarks to the effect that "the time for the U.S. to be like the mythological Atlas, bearing the weight of the entire world on his shoulders, is over."

Sato: Trump is a remarkable politician because he didn't see the prospect of Ukraine's defeat as merely tactical, but rather as a strategic one. In that context, we can see that the recent events between Japan and the United States are no coincidence.

Ikegami: Concerning Prime Minister Takaichi's response to questions about a Taiwan emergency, Trump's allies in China said nothing. This made for a difficult situation for Japan.

Sato: When Trump telephoned Takaichi on November 25 last year, it was after he had called Xi Jinping. He told Takaichi to "act a little more maturely."

Up until then, U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass had been harshly critical of China, so it seems differences exist in Trump's and Glass's China strategies. Moreover, Trump has not criticized China at all, not even by going as far as to use the term "authoritarian country." It can be said that he has shifted his focus toward China, clearly indicating the directions in which Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Trump will divide the world into their respective spheres of influence.

Ikenami: A worst-case scenario can also be foreseen for the United States. The Supreme Court will soon rule on the constitutionality of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. If the tariffs, which were imposed recklessly by executive orders without going through Congress, are ruled unconstitutional, lawsuits will be filed across the country demanding a refund of the tariffs paid and the amount of money forced upon consumers due to higher prices, and this could result in chaos.

Sato reserved his most controversial remarks for last. "The biggest risk we should consider," he said, "is the possibility of Trump being assassinated due to his divisive policies, including concessions on Ukraine and changes in America's stance toward China. If such a scenario were to occur, Trump supporters might take up arms, and the situation could even develop into a civil war that tears the United States apart."

Continuing, Sato summed up by saying, "Trump is a president whose policy shifts are comparable in magnitude to such predecessors as Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D Roosevelt. But he makes those changes unconsciously, not strategically. So even if his policies on tariffs are ruled unconstitutional, he can be expected to revert to the same policies. In this sense, 2026 will be a year that revolves around Trump, and the risk of his assassination will always be present."

© Japan Today