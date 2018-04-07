Japanese reporter goes underground in China to try a variety of jobs

China is seen by many Japanese as "a nearby country that's far away." An article in this week's Flash (April 24) provides a rare view of life on the front lines of unskilled labor in the People's Republic.

Tadasu Nishitani, the author of this investigative feature -- billed as "The underside of the reality of the 'Chinese dream' that even Xi Jinping doesn't know about" -- was born in 1981 and did a stint for a regional newspaper in Japan. In the course of his six-year China sojourn from 2009, he worked in a sushi shop in Shanghai, appeared as an evil Japanese soldier in an anti-Japanese film, worked at a Disney ripoff theme park in Shandong Province, and was employed as a host in a glitzy club for women.

Nishitani introduces these short-term jobs in chronological order and provides photos of same. The first was a pakuri (a rip-off) theme park in Shandong, northeast China, featuring a Cinderella castle (in pastel colors, even), where he labored for three days, earning approximately 200 Chinese yuan (equivalent to 3,000 Japanese yen).

Shown in the photos welcoming visitors were smiling replicas of the Seven Dwarfs, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. With Japan's blue robot cat Doraemon thrown in for good measure. None of the visitors seemed to object to the shameless appropriations of proprietary Disney characters.

The next stop was a sushi shop, where five days of work earned Nishitani an IOU for 500 yuan, but no money. A photo shows him squatting on the floor, preparing miso soup in a bucket (also placed on the floor). Dishes were washed by pouring boiling water over them. Multilingual confusion extended to the menu as well: in the Japanese-language section, the salmon was claimed to be sourced from Denmark; but in Chinese, the indicated country of origin was "Zhili"(Chile).

Then Nishitani is recruited to march off to war, movie-style. One thing he noticed was that little effort was made for the film sets or costumes to reflect a semblance of historical authenticity. "But on the other hand, the people who produced it didn't seem to be very anti-Japanese, and were content to produce the settings for paying customers," he remarked. "Likewise for the actors. They didn't seem to be very focused on their roles."

At the studio, the going rate for one day of shooting in a non-speaking role was just 150 yuan.

The best paying job was at a deluxe host club, where Nishitani worked for eight nights over a period of two months, earning about 7,100 yuan (over 100,000 Japanese yen). One photo showed "hosts" serving customers watermelon appetizers artistically carved in the shape of male genitals or other erotic morsels.

"Marijuana is illegal in China too," he added. "But it's a lot easier to obtain here, and I saw some of the female customers getting high on it."

"For my investigative reports, I wanted to take jobs that, in the view of Japanese, evoke the word pakuri (rip-off copy), which I think is one of the first images they associate with when they think about China," Nishitani explains. "I tried to do some others, like poaching coral from a boat or joining a team of acrobats, but was told I wasn't qualified, or in some cases that I would need a working visa. So these were the only ones I could come up with for the short-term," he chuckled.

"But I must say the jobs gave me a better understanding into the way Chinese think, which has helped me become better familiarized with the country. At present I go undercover once every two or three months. For the time being anyway, I hope to keep this project going."

© Japan Today