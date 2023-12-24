Just when it needs more of them, will foreign workers shun Japan?

"Japan is no longer the country of choice." That's how business magazine Toyo Keizai (Dec 2) begins its cover series about the time in the not-so-distant when foreigner workers shun Japan for other countries.

A 36-year-old Vietnamese man named Nguyen, who works for an organization that sends technical trainees abroad, tells the reporter that ambitious young workers have set their sights on South Korea, which offers higher wages and takes the acceptance of foreign labor more seriously.

"In descending order of preference, right now it would be South Korea, Japan and Taiwan," Nguyen tells the magazine. "But Taiwan is rapidly catching up with Japan. In 2022, per capita GDPs of the three countries, between U.S. $32,000 and $33,000, were roughly at parity."

Toyo Keizai cites data by the research arm of the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank showing that the average monthly wages for foreign technical trainees were ¥212,000 in Japan, as opposed to the equivalent of ¥272,000 in South Korea and ¥142,000 in Taiwan. Wages for the latter, however, have been climbing rapidly, and from April 2022, Taiwan made moves to accord residence status to foreign workers with specific technical skills.

In the case of Japan, the system of bringing in foreign technical trainees, as initiated from 1993, was regarded as part of Japan's overseas development assistance program, and such trainees were never intended to become part of the nation's labor pool. This is also why so many were relegated to "3K" jobs -- rendered in English as "3D," for dirty, difficult and dangerous -- in such sectors as agriculture, fisheries, foodstuffs, construction, textiles and so on.

On October 18, a panel of government-appointed labor experts issued its recommendations for revising the present system of designating foreign worker status, which would affect limitations on duration of stay, the right to change employers, and allow for a foreign worker's family members to enter the country. It also clarified that the aim of the new system should not be positioned as part of the international development assistance program, but to augment Japan's labor pool.

The bureaucrats' counterproposal was lukewarm at best, requiring those wishing to change employers to have worked for the same employer for one to two years, and be able to pass a qualification test in the Japanese language.

At a November 16 press conference held by the Labor Lawyers Association of Japan, attorney Shoichi Ibusuki pointed out, "Without the right to change employers, foreign trainees are forced to stay at their jobs, even when incidences of sexual harassment, power harassment, non-payment of wages and other problems occur."

The number of foreign workers rose from 710,000 in 2013 to 1.82 million in 2022. Over the next five years, the Immigration Services Agency estimates a total shortfall of 345,150 foreign workers in 12 business fields, the big three of which are foodstuffs production, care providing and industrial manufacturing.

Toyo Keizai also raises four essential questions about foreign workers and the ways they may impact on the national economy. First, if more foreigners come here to work, will Japan's labor productivity increase? Second, are the policies aimed at entry of foreign workers equivalent to a de facto immigration policy? Third, what effect will foreign workers have on the Japan's pension and insurance schemes? And fourth, what effect has the lower value of the Japan yen had on foreign workers who remit money home?

Over 32 pages, the magazine presents loads of statistical data, while maintaining an objective, common-sense position on the issue. But one observation in particular, on the matter of immigration, stood out: "It can be said that the 'stealth immigration policy' to which Japan currently adheres—in that its economic needs are addressed while direct debate on immigration is avoided -- continues unchanged."

