Like it or not, the 'immigrants next door' are coming to Japan

"Japan’s immigration policy is... restrictive because it is reluctant to accept foreign nationals who intend to stay, possibly with their families, for unlimited period of time.It is the reason why it tries to avoid using the term ... 'immigration' because the term is considered to include acceptance of such permanent immigrants. The basic policy... is to accept only foreign workers who will eventually return to their home country after few years of stay in Japan."

So writes Jun Saito, senior research fellow at the Japan Center for Economic Research, in a post dated December 17, 2024.

Then he qualifies the above, stating that "In spite of the immigration policy that is restrictive de jure, there have been changes taking place in the actual implementation of immigration policy that has de facto transformed Japan’s immigration policy."

To scrutinize these changes now taking place, Shukan Gendai (Feb 15) featured a 20-page special section titled "The immigrants next door." The word imin-tachi (immigrants) in the title is clearly meant to be provocative because, as JCER's Saito points out, no such status officially exists. Yet.

Shukan Gendai's section consists serves up plenty of pie charts and tables, nine articles and two sidebars, which cover such topics as foreigners at convenience stores; a "confession" from an "immigration broker" in Ibaraki who finds work for Indonesians; the language barrier woes of a primary school teacher in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture; and an examination of the factors driving the mass emigration of ethnic Kurds from Turkey.

Japan's National Institution of Population and Social Security Research (IPSS) has issued a projection that by 2070, the percentage of non-citizens residing in Japan would increase to 10.8% of the overall population.

Toshihiro Menju, a guest professor at the Kansai University of International Studies, thinks the 10% level will be reached much sooner.

"That figure was based on the average value of the increase in foreigners with resident status over the previous four years, with the COVID years excepted," Menju tells the magazine. "That average figure was based on a trial calculation that stipulated an increase of 160,000 people per year. However during 2023 the figure increased by 340,000 -- effectively double the government's projection. Presuming an annual increase of 300,000, it won't be unlikely for the foreign population to reach 10 million by the decade of the 2040s."

Japan's present working population, around 70 million, is projected to drop to 50 million by 2050.

"Already Japan's society and economy can't function without foreigners," Menju asserts. "According to data issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting, around 2013, in the industrial sector one person out of 88 was a foreigner; by 2023, it was one in 33. In just 10 years, the number of foreign workers in industry underwent a rapid increase."

The makeup of foreign arrivals is also changing. In recent years the numbers of Chinese and South Korean nationals have been eclipsed by more newcomers from Southeast Asia.

"Vietnam is not part of the English-speaking world so many people there study the Japanese language as their elective language," explains Motoki Yuzuriha, president of Mynavi Global Corporation, a recruiting company. "Likewise for Myanmar, where the number of students at Japanese language schools has been increasing. The grammar of Burmese has similarities to Japanese, so it is said to be easier for them to acquire it."

As of June 2024, Vietnam and Myanmar respectively accounted for 12% and 5% of the foreign students in Japan, third and fourth place after China (36%) and Nepal (20%).

Shukan Gendai concludes its report with a sidebar titled "All about the truths and falsehoods of the 'immigration system.'"

It echoes and then debunks the same old concerns: first, that immigrants will take jobs away from Japanese; and second, that their presence will cause public safety to deteriorate.

Akinori Tomohara, a Professor at the Department of International Economics, School of International Politics, Economics and Communication of Aoyama Gakuin University, points out that globally, the impact of increased immigration on wages and unemployment rates has been limited.

"The current policy of the Japanese government is to accept foreign workers only in labor-intensive industries such as agriculture and nursing care, where there's a labor shortage," he remarks. "Since these are fields where Japanese people are not particularly keen to work, it's rare for there to be a competition between immigrant workers and foreign workers."

Referring to a survey conducted by the cabinet office in 2021, in which some 25% of the respondents expressed fear of organized crime by foreigners, Tomohara had this to say:

"The media gives a lot of coverage to crimes committed by foreigners, which gives them a bad impression. In reality, however, the number of arrests of foreigners has been declining in the long term, even though the number of foreigners increased.

"Accepting foreign workers as unskilled laborers will inevitably result in an increase in young people with little economic power," he continues. "However, if we prepare to accept them and pay them wages commensurate with their work, this problem will naturally be solved."

The article concludes, "There's no point in criticizing the acceptance of immigrants without any supporting evidence. Japan has become a country that cannot function without interdependence."

