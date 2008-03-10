Love hotels target women with more services

Love hotels used to be exclusively for secret trysts. But recently, they have diversified. Some hotels are marketing themselves as not just for lovers but as leisure places for everyone where they can enjoy diversified services which they cannot experience at regular hotels.

Igyeon Kim, 28, a postgraduate student at Kobe Bunka Gakuin university, recently published a book, “The Evolution of Love Hotels” (Rabu hoteru shinkaron). For her dissertation, she researched love hotels in Japan, visiting more than 300 and interviewing owners and customers.

Kim points out that love hotels have a lot of facilities that entertain women: “Customers at love hotels are diversified — such as young and middle-aged couples, as well as married persons fooling around. But according to my research, women actively choose the hotels and rooms. The love hotel might be a place just for sex for guys but it is a lot more than that for women. So guys need to understand that the hotels offer many additional services and take their time.”

Kim suggests five key phrases for the latest trends in love hotels: Resortlike, gorgeous baths, amusement, amenity goods and sex toys.

ResortlikeWhat women expect at love hotels is an “extraordinary experience.” City hotels are so boring for those women. Hence, love hotels which have unique rooms designed by creative professionals are good.

Gorgeous baths In addition to resortlike rooms, gorgeous baths are important for women. At larger scale love hotels, each room has a big bathtub and jacuzzi. Some of them have open-air spas, bedrock baths or mist saunas.

Amusement In the past, the average stay in a love hotel was about two hours. But now people typically stay more than four hours. This could be because women like to relax after sex. For this, love hotels recently have added audio facilities such as big-screen TVs, DVD players, video games, etc.

Amenity goods Women care about their make-up and hairstyle before leaving the hotel. Hence, love hotels which have regular customers prepare amenity goods for them, some as good as luxury hotels.

Sex toys Women apparently have less experience with these gadgets than men. Hence, some women are interested in sex toys. For those who want something new in their relationships, uniforms for “cosplay” are good.

Kim concludes by saying, “For women in their 20-30s, love hotels are a place to spend time with their lovers as a date spot. They have a more positive image than before. Competition is so severe that love hotels know they have to target women by providing diversified services.” (Translated by Taro Fujimoto)

