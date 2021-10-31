Love outside marriage turns out to be, strangely enough, largely platonic

“Even married people want love,” says Spa! (Nov 9-16) – more so, it finds, in a crisis such as the current pandemic. A rough survey it conducted of 100 married men in extra-marital affairs seems to indicate as much. The cause-and-effect connection is not crystal clear, intuitive rather than scientific, but why should that bother us?

Take “Hiroshi Oyama” for instance. (The names in this story are pseudonyms.) He’s 40, a company employee, married five years, father of a small child. Life was on track and satisfying. One day at work he set eyes on a new employee. Her face caught his attention. “Nice,” he thought. She worked in a different department and he saw little of her but one evening they chanced to meet in the company parking lot. They said hello, chatted a bit, chatted a bit more, arranged to correspond on Line, chatted there, set a dinner date, enjoyed the meal – but it was more than that. “Where should we go now?” asked the young woman (she’s 30). “It doesn’t matter,” said Oyama, “as long as we’re together.” “I feel the same way,” came the reply.

That was a year ago. It’s love, says Oyama – there’s no other word for it. The fact that it’s platonic changes nothing, in his view. Their meetings once or twice a month are the happiest occasions of his life. What do they do together? Dine, shop, talk. A ballpoint pen they happened to buy together has become a treasured possession.

He’d marry her if he could, but he can’t and accepts that. He has no grievances against his wife and he loves his child. What of the future? For now, he takes it one day – one meeting – at a time.

Among the 100 men polled by Spa!, 62 began their affairs within the past two years – in other words, during the time of COVID-19, suggesting a connection. “Why,” the poll asks, “did you begin the affair?” Fifty-five said for romance. Fifty-one said for sex. Thirty-eight said because of domestic disharmony. Romance is the leading motivation, and romance is as likely as not to be platonic.

It is with “Kenji Kaneda,” who at 47, earns the enviable income of 16.6 million yen a year. We’re told he’s self-employed but not what he does. His passion is soccer. He’d spend 300,000-odd yen a month, traveling in Japan or abroad to attend soccer matches.

When the virus put a stop to that, he conceived an interesting substitute. Registering on a papa-katsu site frequented by young women in search of well-heeled older male companions, he met and now dates three female soccer fans. Over dinner they talk soccer.

That’s all? That’s all. “A hug and a soft kiss,” he says, setting the limits. He’s a free spender, spending about as much on his new hobby as he did on his old, but perfectly self-controlled otherwise. He’s been married 19 years and has a son in senior high school. He loves his family, has never been unfaithful to his wife. He doesn’t intend to start now.

