Lucrative practice of 'sugar daddy dating' goes international

"In recent years, the boom in women hooking up with older men -- referred to in the vernacular as papa-katsu -- has shifted to overseas." So begins the article by Minetoshi Yasuda in Shukan Post (Jan 1-5).

Yasuda's report is one of four under the headline "Nippon: The Sexual Superpower," which examines various activities on the sex front that suggest major new developments are afoot.

According to Yasuda, while Japan has become recognized for its omotenashi (hospitality), the country also harbors a strong image of lechery. Its sex workers enjoy great popularity, and with the depreciation of the yen currency and slumping economic conditions, more Japanese women have been going abroad to work.

"Lots of recruiters operate accounts on X," says a man named Yamamoto who operates a delivery health (outcall sex service) in Tokyo. "If you contact them, they'll send a proposal via the Line message utility.

A woman around age 30 named Hikaru Kawashima, speaking by telephone from New Zealand, talked to Yasuda about how in former times Japanese females working in Australia had the appeal of relative rarity, but now the market has become "saturated," with several dozen Japanese working in the same brothel.

"Some girls are paying off debts they incurred from patronizing host clubs. In any event, their ages have become younger and it's not unusual to see some in their late teens," she said.

Practically everyplace she's worked, the proprietors of the sex businesses have been Chinese.

"To repatriate her earnings, a friend of mine who worked here in New Zealand was introduced by her Chinese boss to an underground banking network," said Kawashima.

Apparently the existence of such networks to avoid the scrutiny of the tax office has supported the recent rush by Japanese females to toil at overseas sex businesses.

A 19-year-old named Yamagishi related her experience of a taking part in orgies on the upper floor of a luxury hotel in Bangkok with four European customers.

"There were five of us (Japanese). We all engaged in kimeseku (sex while under the influence of drugs), although I didn't take the drug and just faked it. In addition to my airfare and expenses, I was paid ¥2 million for four days of work."

Described as pretty, tall (170 cm) and athletic, Yamagishi was already a veteran in the sex trade, having begun her papa-katsu activities in Japan from the early age of 15.

"In Dubai, I took on six Arab men, and received ¥1.5 million for one night," she recalls. "Many of them were well endowed physically, so it was pretty strenuous.

"I also took part in a 'lesbian show,' in front of about 30 men, where I climbed in a bathtub and performed sex with another girl. The appreciative audience flung tips into the tub."

Yamagishi dropped out of university after her freshman year. Her dream is to be able to retire by age 30.

"One of my 'papas' was a company president, so I served as an 'overseas representative' for his company," she is quoted as saying. "I told my parents the money I earned came from success at a business startup. They are not well off, so I paid my younger sister's college tuition."

Writer Yasuda sums up, "The mysterious world of overseas migrant sex worker, created by the desires for sex and for money. For these women who work abroad, the reality is even more chaotic than that their millionaire clients in Dubai."

© Japan Today