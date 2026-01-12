Magazine takes a stab at rotary sushi-nomics

There's a new player in Japan's kaiten sushi stakes. Sushi Matsu is a division of the Matsuya group, which also operates shops that specialize in gyudon (bowl of beef over rice) and tonkatsul (breaded pork cutlets).

Food industry analyst Takao Shigemori thinks Sushi Matsu has found the right niche and can expect to continue expanding.

"They started up in Kansai from September 2024 and by last year had opened an outlet in Tokyo's Shinjuku district," Shigemori tells Friday (Jan. 23). "Most kaiten sushi shops serve two pieces of sushi to a plate, but Sushi Matsu lets customers order just a single piece, priced at 77 yen and up. And it offers a wide selection of side menu items such as fried aji (horse mackerel) and fried oysters.

"The new chain currently operates 20 outlets, but based on the parent company's strong marketing power, I foresee a lot of room for growth," Shigemori added.

Another brand to watch is Genki Sushi, whose 200-plus "Uobei" outlets overseas have actually surpassed the 180 it operates in Japan.

Japan's four major kaiten sushi chains, in order of annual revenues, are: Sushiro, with 660 outlets in Japan and 239 overseas; Hama Sushi, with 646 domestic outlets and 110 overseas; Kura Sushi, with 550 domestic outlets and 144 overseas; and Kappa Sushi, with 299 domestic outlets and eight overseas. And in the face of hungry newcomers they aren't exactly standing still.

"Due to the effects of the lower value of the Japanese yen, procurement costs for seafoods have increased," pointed out food and beverage industry producer Mitsuhiko Suda. "Until fairly recently prices for rice were also high. If they fail to keep their eye on what the low-priced chains are doing, they might risk being abandoned by their customers.

"More than threats from the low-priced sushi chains however, the ones to watch are the higher-priced 'gourmet kaiten' shops such Nemuro Hanamaru, Toriton and Kanazawa Maimon Sushi," Suda remarked. "Raising the prices of a dish from, say, 100 yen to 140 yen can have a major impact on demand, but if the price of an item goes up from 360 to 400 yen, you don't get the impression that the price has gone up by that much."

In this competitive business environment, what sort of strategies have each company been adopting?

It would seem that the key words are "side menu" and "family restaurant style." As sushi is a product with a high unit cost, enabling customers to select dishes from a side menu is an effective way to boost sales, which can be directly coupled to profitability.

Sukiya, Japan's largest specialist chain of beef over rice, operates Zensho Holdings, to which Hama Sushi belongs.

"In addition to offering chawan mushi (steamed egg custard), miso soup, udon and ramen noodles and so on, Hama Sushi's side menu is rounded out with such items as munedashi tako yaki (grilled octopus balls) (six pieces for 363 yen) and fried chicken (four pieces for 363 yen)," says chubby "Class B gourmet" critic Kyubei Yagyu.

"Of the four top chains, I felt its salmon sushi was the best. They manage to combine low price with good quality. I expect to see them maintain their growth."

The aforementioned Suda thinks that of the four majors, Kura Sushi is the best, thanks to how it blends carefully selected domestic rice and mellow sushi vinegar.

"Until serving, the rice's temperature is carefully maintained at between 36 and 37 degrees, the same as human skin. The quality of each type of fish might vary somewhat, but if the quality of the rice is high, it will make up for the other factors," says Suda, who also praised the company's inventive service, such as its "Bikkura-pon!" -- a prize game where customers can win a capsule toy for every five empty sushi plates they deposit into a slot -- a move that's proved popular with families.

Then there's Sushiro. Every year, its Cafe Division introduces about 50 new items for its sweets menu, which is one of the ways it rounds out its side menu so as to appeal to all ages and both genders, so its customers never become bored with the offerings.

"Compared with Hama Sushi and Kappa Sushi, Sushiro's prices are higher, but as it maintains high quality, customers stick with it," said Suda. "It has withdrawn from the price war to compete on the basis of its brand power, and I suppose its business results will see continued growth."

© Japan Today