Magazine warns Japanese society on verge of becoming an 'income-based caste system'

Japan's economy was still struggling to recover from the Lehman Shock of 2008 when the COVID pandemic knocked it for a loop. The impact has been so profound that a special report in business magazine Shukan Diamond (Jan 21) concluded Japan's once egalitarian society is on the verge of morphing into a "Japanese version of a caste system. In such a system, the children and grandchildren of people in lower economic strata will be stuck there throughout their lives, irrespective of efforts at self improvement through hard work and better education. And therefore unlikely to significantly improve their lots when and if the economy does recover.

This depressing state of affairs is the result of the cumulative impact of what Diamond describes as "four overlapping hardships," which are: almost nonexistent GNP growth over the previous two decades; practically no increase in wages (Japan ranked 24th among OECD members in terms of wage growth); an undervalued yen currency; and, since 2010, a long-term trade deficit.

For its report, Diamond collaborated with Professor Kenji Hashimoto of Waseda University's Graduate School of Information, Production, and Systems. During January 2022, the survey questioned residents of three major population centers -- cities and towns within a 60-km radius of Tokyo Station; a 40-km radius of Nagoya Station; and a 50-km radius of Osaka Station. The data were compiled from 43,820 valid responses.

Based on the responses, the team formulated a pyramidal structure composed of five income segments. At the top is the so-called investor class, composed of 2.19 million households or about 3.5% of the total. Below these are 14.5 million households headed by executives, specialsts and professionals who make up the "new middle class," who account for 22.8% of total households. And a below these is a segment composed of regular company employees, who number 21.94 million households or 34.5% of the total.

Toward the bottom are two more classes, described together as the "middle-class poor." These are composed of what Diamond terms the members of the former middle class -- the self-employed or those operating small family businesses -- numbering 7.51 million households or 7.8% of the total. And beneath these are members of the so-called underclass -- mostly non-regular staff, including part-timers and other incidental workers -- accounting for 17.39 million households or 27.4% of the total.

While the COVID pandemic has cut into the livelihoods of all five segments to some degree, the two groups at the bottom have suffered declines in income they can hardly afford. In the case of the former middle class, average annual household income declined from ¥7.508 million in 2019 to ¥6.455 million in 2021, a fall of 12.8%, resulting in 20.6% of these households falling below the poverty line.

The average annual income for members of the so-called "underclass" dropped below the ¥4 million mark, from ¥4.313 million in 2019 to ¥3.966 million in 2021, a fall of 8%. Compared to 32.8% of those in this class considered below the poverty line in 2019, the percentage rose to 36.6% in 2021, an increase of 3.8%.

"The COVID pandemic has been disastrous on small retailers, with food and beverage businesses, which were obliged by the government to cut back on their business hours, particularly hard hit," Waseda's Hashimoto tells Diamond. "And as many of these shops employ non-regular, part-time workers belonging to the underclass, the impact has been particularly severe on these two groups."

Political solutions do not appear to be in the cards any time soon. Diamond's survey determined that because those in the two top income rungs are more likely to support the ruling LDP or other conservative parties, these legislators are discouraged from backing policies that would aim at addressing the growing income disparities.

"If we are unable to reach out to the socially vulnerable," warns Diamond, "the process of more people falling from the economic segment they currently belong will be ongoing, and social instability will become inevitable."

