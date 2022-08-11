Majority of Japanese show scant interest in established religion

Religion -- and one religion in particular -- has frequently been in the news since the slaying of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8.

But if a survey by Weekly Playboy (Aug 29) is to be believed, religion in Japan appears to have surprisingly little appeal. The nationwide survey of 1,000 men and women -- 100 males and 100 females respectively -- questioned adults in five age segments: 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 years of age.

According to the most recent edition of the Yearbook on Religion issued by the Agency for Cultural Affairs, as of December 2020, the number of claimed adherents were, for Shinto-affiliated, 82,670,000; for Buddhist affiliated, 47,170,000; for Christian-affiliated, 930,000; and for the rest, 4,250,000.

The Cultural Agency's report also noted that compared with 20 or 30 years ago, the numbers of adherents of mainstream Shinto and Buddhism have undergone a considerable decline, a "drifting away from religion," so to speak.

The first question posed by Weekly Playboy to the 1,000 subjects was, do you belong to a specific religious group?

In addition to 68.2% who said they had no religion, a remarkable 79.8% responded either negatively or "don't know" to the question of if they had an affiliation with a religious organization, with the breakdown 11.8% Buddhist-affiliated; 2.2% Christian-affiliated, 1.5% Shinto-affiliated; and 1.6%, "other." Another 3.1% replied they had been involved in the past but not at present. (Specific sects were not mentioned throughout.)

The believers and non-believers were then asked, "What role does religion play in your life?" Of the 318 respondents in the former group, 17.6% said it was intimate and important; 23.9% believed religion was something the world needed; 26.4% said it didn't matter so much to them one way or the other; 17.6% said they had an unfavorable impression of religion; and 14.5% said they had no concern.

Of the 682 respondents without religious affiliation, 48.4% said they had no interest; 24% said they had an unfavorable impression; 20% said they could take it or leave it; and 6.3% said they felt that in general, the world needs religion

"During the economic bubble, some so-called 'New New Religions' concealed their status in that they did not assume traditional aspects of religion, but rather attracted adherents via things like self-improvement seminars or channeling," said Hiromi Shimada, a widely known authority on religion. "These had the advantages of earning money, thanks to the overheated economy, and many targeted young people who had come to Tokyo from the countryside."

The next question asked, "In venues such as the workplace or at restaurants, etc, if a person with whom you are not on close terms raises the subject of religion, do you feel it objectionable or disagreeable?"

To this, 34% respondents felt so considerably; 27.2% to some degree; 17.7% not much, and 21.1% not at all.

Overall, a wide generation gap could be discerned in the replies. For example, when comparing responses to the above by those in their 20s and 50s, the latter were less tolerant of religion, with 68.5% of the older people saying they either felt discomfort strongly or to some degree, compared to a combined 49% of those in their 20s.

Only 25% of the total respondents said they had experienced being proselytized at school, the workplace or by friend or family members. However each age segment showed an incremental increase, rising from 15% to those in their 20s to 36.5% to those in their 60s.

Next question: Who in your circle of family, friends and acquaintances knows about your own religion or religious affiliation?

The responses, in descending order, were family members and relatives, 37.6%; believers in the same faith, 12.3%; friends and acquaintances, 10%; co-workers and boss, 7.5%; romantic partner, 4.5%; other, 2.5%, and -- the greatest number of responses -- no one at all, at 42%.

"The low percentages of believers among young people in Japan reflect a common trend with other advanced economies, such as in Europe, where Christianity is in overall decline, and in the U.S., where the number of believers is also showing an incremental decline," Shimada explained. "With greater urbanization and resulting decrease in the sense of community, religion loses its appeal. These days, I get the feeling that people are more likely to think, 'That sort of thing is depressing.'"

"With the wide dissemination of social media in recent times, the state of society has undergone dramatic change," Shimada said. "The world that matters is not the real one that exists right in front of you, but the one inside your smartphone -- that's what's become the reality.

"These have become difficult times for traditional religions, in terms of their ability to assemble a certain number of people having shared beliefs," he added.

