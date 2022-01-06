Masks: Consider them a sign of progress in the fight against COVID

"Will we be able to take off our masks at some point within this year?" That's the question raised by Tohoku University professor Ken Osaka in Weekly Playboy (Jan 24).

For a brief period, it looked like humanity was actually making headway against the worldwide COVID pandemic. Certainly one of the most visible indicators that the corner had been turned would be that more people could go out in public without the need to wear masks.

"I can well understand that sentiment," says Osaka, a member of the health ministry's task force on cluster infections. "But unfortunately with the emergence of the new Omicron variant, there's a strong likelihood this won't be happening anytime soon."

"Since last summer, when we were dealing with the 5th wave of the virus, the situation in Japan seemed almost miraculously to have eased," he continues. "The reasons for this included our suppressing the major risk factors, and after initially lagging behind other parts of the world in immunizations, we achieved one of the world's highest levels -- about 80% of the population, including children."

Osaka says the vaccines were effective in a number of ways: They prevented infection, and among those who were infected, they worked to prevent sickness or severe cases.

"But we now realize that after six months passed since receiving their second jab, people's immunity began to wane," he said.

It was this letting down of their guard, along with the easier transmissibility of the Omicron variant, that led to the sharp uptick of cases in Europe and North America.

Osaka feels that Japan's delay in receiving jabs initially worked to its advantage, but as the vaccines near their "expiration dates," the Omicron variant will run rampant and rapidly supplant its Delta predecessor, just as it did in the UK and the United States.

As evidence of this, Osaka points to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus on U.S. military bases in Okinawa.

"Japanese should not make the mistake of thinking Japan will be alright because it made it past the fifth wave; the next one might be even worse," he predicts.

So to answer the question, are we indeed approaching the point where we can start taking off our masks?

"We don't clearly understand the risks posed by the Omicron variant," Osaka says. "The prevailing view of experts is that there's no guarantee that anyone who contracts it will suffer only mild symptoms."

"Even though 80% of the population has received two jabs, the 20% who have not still come to around 20 million individuals, and for them to remove their masks when they go out in public would, at some point, threaten the collapse of the medical system," he added.

In the next wave, moreover, the government's pressuring food and beverage businesses, etc, to reduce their hours again isn't likely to work. So what defenses will that leave us with? Masks, ventilation and vaccinations -- in other words, no change from before. So at the very least it will be important to stick with these, along people seeking a test as soon as they feel ill, and to reduce the size of audiences at events.

If we continue to make incremental efforts to minimize the sixth wave while monitoring the infection situation, the magazine concludes, we'll move one step closer to the day when our masks can be taken off. But when will this happen? It's too soon to say.

© Japan Today