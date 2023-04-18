Medical survey bears out that lusty old men likely to live longer

Appealing, perhaps, to its aging reader base, Shukan Post of April 7-14 extensively covered recent advancements in geriatric medicine. Professor Yasumichi Arai, head of Keio University Hospital's Center for Supercentenarian Medical Research, had some interesting things to say about degenerative diseases and changes in diet between middle age and beyond. Interestingly, not a single prefecture in east Japan was in the nation's top ten in terms of longevity, with Shimane, Kochi and Tottori prefectures holding claim to the top three.

Then in its issue of April 28, Shukan Post of focused on the study of male longevity, with an article titled "A female professor at a national medical school's shocking data that indicate koshoku oyaji (lustful old men) live longer."

The findings, by professor Kaori Sakurada of Yamagata University's Faculty of Nursing, appeared last December 14 in the U.S. academic periodical PLOS under the title "Association between lack of sexual interest and all-cause mortality in a Japanese general population: The Yamagata prospective observational study."

The study, conducted over a period of nine years, involved 20,969 subjects (8,558 males and 12,411 females).

"Discounting such variables as aging, high blood pressure and so on that impact on longevity, our research found that males who stated they had no interest in the opposite sex had a 1.69 higher mortality rate that those who did," was how Dr Sakurada put it. She added, however, "For females, no correlation was observed between the mortality rate and interest or non-interest in the opposite sex."

"Previous research had already found a higher risk for mortality among men who had divorced or lost their partner, as opposed to married men," Sakurada continued. "It may be possible to infer that males' lack of interest in the opposite sex may impact on their overall happiness and will to live."

Lack of a partner, she explained, might lead to unhealthy lifestyles, resulting in susceptibility to inflammatory disorders or deterioration in hormonal secretions or immune response.

Shukan Post cites previous studies that indicated a correlation between sex drive and health.

In 1997, a research team in the UK tracked 918 male subjects between the ages 45 to 59 for 10 years. Their results found that the mortality rates for males who engaged in sex at the frequency of less than once a month were double that of males who had sex two or more times a week.

"What this research indicates is that sexual excitement, even without actual intercourse, may be good enough," medical journalist Isshin Muroi is quoted as saying. "It can be assumed that just thinking about sex can extend life."

"The number of subjects of Dr Sakurada's research was about 20 times that of the UK project. Her work has also garnered praise from abroad," added Muroi, who said that another study, at Harvard University, determined that males who ejaculate 21 or more times per month have a 22% lower incidence of prostate cancer than do those who ejaculate between four to seven times per month.

Retired TV personality Monta Mino, now age 78, was once known as the "King of Ginza" for his propensity to hit the area's bars. After developing Parkinson's disease, Mino cut back, but he is said to have made a comeback, and presently hits Ginza nightspots two to three evenings a week.

"We suppose everyone would agree that a lustful old man like Mino-san will live a long life," remarks Shukan Post's writer.

As proof that the ancients had a good grasp of the human condition, the magazine notes that 性 (sei), the kanji character for sex, is written with the character for 生 (sei or sho, meaning "life"), but with the risshin-ben (standing heart) classifier on its left. That, the article concludes, certainly appears to tie in with contemporary research findings.

