Miyazaki now king atop gyoza mountain

Do a search for "gyoza" in Wikipedia and you are directed to jiaozi, its Chinese name. Which, according to the entry, "typically consist of a ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together."

Jiaozi can be cooked by boiling (the most common method in China, called shui jiao), but can also be steamed, pan fried, deep fried, or in a soup.

Although written using the same characters as Chinese jiaozi, the gyoza consumed by most Japanese are cooked in frying pans. In northern China and the Wes, these are usually referred by another name: guotie (pot stickers).

And while Japanese generally dip their gyoza/pot stickers in soy sauce with white vinegar and chili oil (rayu) added, Chinese usually prefer a dip of black vinegar and sesame oil.

For many years, the city of Utsunomiya in Tochigi Prefecture claimed to be the nation's gyoza capital, boasting the largest outlays in terms of annual household consumption. But then in 2012, Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture eclipsed Utsunomiya, and the title has swung back and forth between the two cities.

Then suddenly last year, the two cities were relegated to second and third place, as Miyazaki City in Kyushu found itself at the top. According to data collected in 52 cities compiled by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Miyazaki's citizens in 2021 spent an annual average of 4,184 yen on gyoza, as opposed to 3,728 yen by Hamamatsu residents and 3,129 by Shizuoka. (The data, it should be noted, does not include consumption in restaurants.)

"Miyazaki people have long had a deeply rooted culture of carrying food home for consumption," a staff member of the city's tourism office told Shukan Jitsuwa (March 10). "Along with fewer people eating out due to the coronavirus pandemic, take-out specialty stores have become more widespread. It's also customary to present packs of gyoza as summer and year-end gifts. All of these have contributed to our number one ranking."

Another factor was the establishment of the Miyazaki Gyoza Council in September 2020.

"Council members included gyoza specialty shops, gyoza wholesalers, Chinese restaurants and others," the aforementioned official added. "After its founding the frequency of gyoza purchases accelerated. We also held promotional events and campaigns to attract visitors from outside the prefecture. Our citizens strongly felt the desire for their city to be Number 1."

Gyoza are actually quite a tourist drawing card. In 2019, 54% of visitors to Utsunomiya were said to have consumed gyoza locally or carried home gyoza souvenirs, adding to the city's coffers several billions of yen.

A researcher at a business think tank told Shukan Jitsuwa that annual nationwide sales of gyoza last year came to an estimated 95 billion yen.

Looking at the popularity of other foods and beverages, Nikkan Gendai (Feb 25) noted that shumai, another type of Chinese-style dim sum, was dominant in Yokohama and two other cities in Kanagawa Prefecture, Kawasaki and Sagamihara.

In Japan, according to Wiki again, shumai "usually uses pork and minced onion as the main ingredients. Compared to Chinese shaomai in which the meat filling is usually minced, the meat in Japanese shumai is ground to a paste."

Here are the respective top-ranked cities based on 2021 data excerpted from the ministry's survey: curry (roux), Niigata City, 1,700 yen; yakitori, residents of Tokyo's 23 central wards, 3,789 yen; unagi kabayaki (grilled eel on skewers), Kyoto, 4,946 yen; and hamburger patties, Naha City, 2,398 yen.

Japan's top consumer of maguro (tuna) was Shizuoka City, at 10,952 yen per household. This was owing almost certainly to the large Shizuoka-based tuna fishing fleet. Being in a major tea-growing area, Shizuoka, at 5,884 yen annual household consumption of green tea, topped the list by a 2,000-yen margin over second-place Sagamihara City.

Other leading food consumers included chocolate, Kanazawa City, 8,016 yen; coffee, Otsu City, 9,372 yen; wine, residents of Tokyo's 23 central wards, 10,612 yen; beer, residents of Tokyo's 23 central wards, at 16,771 yen; shochu (grain spirits), Miyazaki City, 12,312 yen; and Japanese sake, Niigata City at 10,678 yen.

Interestingly, although Saitama City topped the listing in annual consumption of ice cream at 13,134 yen, the next four cities were located in cold parts of the country: Yamagata, Fukushima, Kanazawa and Nagano.

