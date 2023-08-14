More working girls taking steps to eliminate middlemen

Readers of this column will recall the article last month by journalist Kazunori Kodate in Shukan Shincho (July 20) concerning the small park in the Kabukicho district of Shinjuku, which had become a haven for women selling sex on the street.

In what could be described as a remarkably speedy response to a piece in the media -- if that was in fact the case --- about two days after that magazine's July 13 appearance on the newsstands, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) launched "an intensive crackdown on prostitution" in the area.

As a national newspaper described the crackdown, on the evening of July 15, a man in the area approached a woman poking her smartphone on the street and struck up a conversation.

The woman appeared to indicate a number with her fingers -- typically each digit represents a ¥10,000 note -- and after a brief exchange of words, she led the man in the direction of a nearby love hotel.

Upon reaching the hotel's entrance, the man flashed an identification card and said, "Police," upon which the woman was arrested on suspicion of violating Japan's prostitution prevention law.

On that day alone, plainclothes police officers reportedly hauled in five women.

According to media accounts, during the first 15 days of July, 15 people had been arrested in Kabukicho on prostitution charges. A police source remarked that some of the suspects had prior records.

The number reflects a sharp rise in arrests compared with the first six months of this year, during which 27 arrests were made.

Also during the roundup, officers dispensed "guidance" (which falls short of arrest) to 26 minors seen prowling the area's streets.

What's happening in Japan during this hot, muggy summer, to keep the vice squad so occupied? Writing in his weekly column in Nikkan Gendai (Aug 1), Atsushi Mizoguchi, one of Japan's most prolific crime writers, ventures a theory: More women "selling spring" (売春) -- Japanese for prostitution --represents a new era in which female sex workers are "exercising their independence."

"Some girls start work here from as early as 5 a.m.," the operator of a restaurant close to the small park where the women solicit sex confided to Mizoguchi. "Some salaried workers want to engage in sex before they go to their offices, and the girls get up early to accommodate them.

"I've been told that the johns really appreciate the girls' willingness to get up with the chickens," Mizoguchi adds.

These women are apparently seasoned sex workers who would prefer to keep the entire sum than have to share the take with a sex shop or pimp.

Mizoguchi points out it goes without saying these women are free to spend their earnings as they wish, whether it be for maintaining friendships with a male host in a Shinjuku club, or in some cases, with a Korean hulk in Seoul.

In the past, organized crime gangs oversaw commercial sex operations, which they relied upon as a source of revenues. The growing independence of sex workers is now one of the factors responsible for yakuza gangs' declining revenues.

A somewhat similar phenomenon is occurring among the high-priced beauties who toil at Ginza night clubs, which cater to moneyed middle-aged executives and their VIP customers. These increasingly independent females are preferring to make their own arrangements on the outside, accompanying the clubs' customers for meals, entertainment and visits to love hotels.

Women now factoring in economic rationalization, by which they coldly calculate the pluses and minuses of being affiliated with a club. They then decide to "cut out" the middlemen if they determine dealing directly with male patrons makes practical business sense.

No matter how prestigious a nightclub's reputation, hostesses need not rely upon it any more: Thanks to digital entrepreneurism, so-called papa katsu smartphone apps are available to link up sellers with generous buyers. By contrast, the apps also make it just as easy for men hook up with females who are just as alluring as girls employed by night clubs, but at a much lower price.

Indeed, the clubs presently appear to be suffering a run on the most attractive hostesses. As are moneyed customers who used to pay frequent nightly visits and leave behind a bundle.

"The high-end clubs don't know what tomorrow will bring," Mizoguchi writes. "Women's trend toward independence and self-sufficiency are affecting both the gangs and luxury clubs alike. These are times when changes may be happening everywhere."

© Japan Today