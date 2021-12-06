New plans for defense of Tokyo and environs to focus more on speed and mobility

Compared with, say, Washington DC, the sight of uniformed servicemen on the streets of Tokyo is rather uncommon. This, however, does not mean Japan's capital is without military protection.

As reported in Yukan Fuji (Dec 10), the responsibility for the defense and security of Tokyo and six neighboring or nearby prefectures (Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Ibaraki Yamanashi and Shizuoka) is entrusted to the 1st Division of the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), headquartered in Tokyo's Nerima Ward.

This division was established on Jan 18, 1962, but dates back to the 1st District Corps (Tokyo) of the-then National Police Reserve formed before the end of the allied occupation in 1950. It was reorganized as an infantry division 12 years later.

Not long after the end of the Cold War, world affairs shifted into the "war on terror," and in response, the 1st Division has been forced to adopt new tactics capable of responding to urban combat and terrorist attacks.

Only six months following 9/11 in the United States, the 1st D ivision underwent restructuring into a "Political and Economic Central Division." In addition to downsizing the conventional key field combat units, such as the Armored Division and Special Division (artillery), the Regular Division (infantry) made plans to boost its urban combat capabilities.

From next year, the 1st Division will undergo reorganization into a so-called "Regional Deployment Division. The Eastern Area Corps, the parent unit to which the 1st Division belongs, maintains another unit, the 12th Brigade, which will be reorganized into a motorized brigade with the aim of enabling rapid response.

As a result of this reorganization, the 1st Reconnaissance Combat Battalion will come into existence at the end of March 2022. The unit will be equipped with the Type 16 Mobile Combat Vehicle, which features a wheeled undercarriage and a tank-like turret.

The new unit will not be created from scratch, but will integrate two existing units, the 1st Tank Battalion and 1st Reconnaissance Unit.

The 1st Tank Battalion is located at GSDF Camp Komakado in Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture. The battalion's symbol is an illustration of a centaur with a spear and shield in front of the unit's number "1", which resembles Mt. Fuji. The battalion has a long history as a tank unit, having been reorganized as the 1st Special Vehicle Battalion in 1954. In 2012, it became the first actual combat unit to deploy Japan's Type 10 tank.

As its name suggests, the 1st Reconnaissance Unit was tasked with reconnaissance.

The reorganization calls for elimination of tanks from the 1st Division. Since the metropolitan area protected by the 1st Division is served by highways and other arterial roads, the Type 16 Mobile Combat Vehicle is much more suitable than the Type 10 tank, which many have pointed out is impractical for defense of the metropolis.

The overall strategy of the GSDF as a whole is to increase the readiness and mobility of each unit, and in line with this policy, tank units of each division and brigade are basically being abolished or reduced. Instead, the force will rely on reconnaissance combat battalions equipped with the Type 16 Mobile Combat Vehicle.

