New Yokohama ordinance to ban smoking in public parks from April

A spacious smoking area in front of Yokohama Station features multilingual signage. However, no plans have been announced to provide similar facilities in the city's public parks, where smoking will be banned from April 1.

Japan's second largest city, Yokohama, has enjoyed the status of a tourist attraction since the country's emergence from national seclusion in the mid-19th century. Its many attractions include the Motomachi shopping street, Japan's largest Chinatown, Yamashita Park, museums and many historic buildings along its waterfront area.

The city also boasts some 2,700 public parks of various sizes. Weekly Playboy (Dec 30) chose to raise this topic because effective from April 1, a new ordinance will ban smoking therein.

It seems that Yokohama is trying to position itself as a "city where it's easy to raise children," and for that reason has decided that violators of its soon-to-be-implemented anti-smoking ordinance will risk a fine of up to ¥50,000.

Leading up to the decision to ban smoking was an open forum (called paburikku komento in Japanese) held in spring 2024, at which residents were invited to voice their opinions on the subject. Out of 645 comments submitted, approximately 60% voiced a preference for a complete ban on smoking in the parks.

"Based on this," came the pronouncement from Yokohama's city hall, "we intend to proceed with measures to protect people from the effects of secondary smoke."

A "revised ordinance for public parks" was submitted to a vote by the municipal assembly, and it passed, adding smoking to the list of activities banned inside public parks.

Weekly Playboy, however, raises some skepticism over the particulars of the public comments that led to the ban.

The article also notes that complaints are being voiced over an insufficient number of smoking facilities at the upcoming Osaka Kansai Expo.

Weekly Playboy's reporter solicited comments from a man, appearing to be in his 40s, who was puffing away at a designated smoking area adjacent to the west exit of Yokohama Station.

"There are always too many people using this place," he complained. "Since there aren't many smoking areas close to the station, the places are often jam-packed. If the parks are to be the next place where smoking is banned, they should at least set up more designated areas for smokers."

"Before, there used to be ashtrays placed on sidewalks in front of shops, but recently they've been removed across the board," a man in his 30s at a smoking area close to the popular Motomachi-Chinatown sightseeing district was quoted as saying. "Right now for all practical purposes there aren't any smoking spots at all in Chinatown. Establishments that permit smoking are usually crowded, and I get the feeling that more people are smoking on the street."

An employee of the city's Department of Parks and Greenery told the magazine, " The purpose of this ordinance is to eliminate undesirable passive smoking so that children can spend time safely and securely. Therefore, while we take seriously criticism over the lack of designated smoking areas, we have no plans to set up any in parks, which are places available to everyone."

As far as actual enforcement of the new ordinance, the official told the magazine, "We plan to focus on patrolling the parks where many smokers are seen. However, we will not immediately impose fines if we catch them smoking. First we'll issue a verbal warning and make efforts to inform smokers that this activity is now prohibited in the park."

Yokohama's public parks are frequent venues for major events that attract large turnouts, and the imposition of restrictions on smoking notwithstanding, the official did concede that the city was considering the setting up of "temporary smoking areas" on such occasions.

Well if that's the case, the writer concludes, it's only natural that some people would say that instead of abruptly proceeding with a ban on smoking in public parks, the city should first increase designated smoking areas therein.

Yokohama's response in the run-up to the new ordinance from April is likely to be closely watched.

