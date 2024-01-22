Noto earthquake brings charity fraudsters out of the woodwork

An old Japanese saying goes, Nusutto ni mo sanbun no ri (a thief never lacks for a pretext).

In this particular case, Nikkan Gendai (Jan 18) is talking about reports following the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami that struck the Noto Peninsula on Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day.

Some spurious Good Samaritans quickly launched fraudulent charitable scams to cheat well-meaning donors out of their money.

These practices are certainly not new, but the techniques reflect the latest scams using social networks and other wired technologies.

Rumi Iwabuchi of Tobira Systems, a company that provides countermeasures against telephone fraud, warns of spurious charitable sites.

"If you're directly approached by what appears to be a local government or an individual requesting a donation, you should consider them suspicious," Iwabuchi says.

"For example, a message might read, 'Since we didn't receive your reply, we are concerned that you might have suffered damage from the earthquake,' or 'Since you reside in Ishikawa Prefecture, we're concerned you might not be able to return home over the new year.' Or, 'Do you think you might not attend your upcoming class reunion?'"

"If you receive a text message, even if it doesn't ask for money, if you reply to it, or click on a provided URL, there's a good chance your name will wind up on a list being compiled by outfits running scams," Iwabuchi warns, adding "Whatever you do, don't accept tweets via X or other social networks at their face value. If you wish to make a donation, then protect yourself by logging onto an official site and confirming the details."

As a recent example, Nikkan Gendai displays a screen image captured from X last year showing a Japanese-language site requesting contributions to the victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey that occurred in February 2023.

The article claims swindlers have also been at work developing ways to bilk individuals via the electronic payment service of Japan's largest mobile credit app PayPay, which is a QR code and bar code-based payment service.

On Jan 1, just hours following the quake in Ishikawa, a post appeared on X reading "Donations are being accepted toward reconstruction of Noto City, Ishikawa Prefecture. We are sending assistance to victim applicants who are victims of the tsunami."

The article notes that the term higaisha shinseisha ("victim applicants") comes across as suspiciously strange Japanese. Likewise the reference to "Noto City," which doesn't exist.

Two government agencies, the Consumer Affairs Agency and Financial Services Agency, have been on their guard against such scams.

The former agency's web site has posted examples of crooks at work, such as one in which a caller telephones and says, "We'll be sending you a famous local product from the area, so please cooperate." Another introduced himself by offering to provide free "investment tools" to donors.

The Financial Services Agency has also issued warnings of spurious activities.

"Via telephone or fax, bad actors have been at work under the guise of a "famous volunteer group,' urging transfers to a bank account with a different name from the legitimate account," a post on the agency's site read. In another, "Via SNS, donations were requested to transfer electronic currency to a mailing address that turned out not to exist."

So then, what can a person do to avoid becoming victimized?

First, if you are considering an electronic transfer to an organization introduced in the media, verify online that the account number and the number in the media correspond.

According to Ishikawa Prefecture, a total of ¥3.753 billion in donations had been received by January 11. In addition to accounts set up specifically for disaster relief, the Japan Red Cross and other organizations. In the case of donations to Suzushi and Wajima cities, the Kitaguni Bank has waived transfer fees.

In an accompanying sidebar, Nikkan Gendai provides bank names, account numbers and other details for organizations set up to accept charitable donations.

Not so much as even 1 yen should be allowed to get in the hands of these disreputable fraudsters, the article concludes.

© Japan Today