Old and living alone? Yes, you can be happy

Really, it’s better to be 70. Or 80. Why not 90? Or beyond?

Carefree youth is a canard. Young, you’ve a whole future to worry about. Old, you’re past that. Close your eyes, take a deep breath. Freedom!

Conditionally of course – on health, financial security, the wisdom to know age’s potential and how to tap it – and, suggests Josei Jishin (Dec 26), solitude.

“I’ve lived alone for 26 years,” says actress-singer Rumiko Koyanagi. “The time you’re alone with yourself – how can you not enjoy it?”

It’s not for everyone, one might say in reply – but does it matter, if it’s for you? If you’re lonely, seek company; if not, you’re your own best company.

Imagine a soccer fan living in a family. Matches in distant time zones wreak havoc with a household timetable. You must be up at all hours, snatch sleep when you can, do without it if you must. Fine, says Koyanagi. The hours she keeps are her affair; they inconvenience no one. There’s no one calling for dinner on time, or demanding quiet at night, or disapproving of unconventional behavior, if that is what this amounts to.

She married in 1986 and divorced in 2000. Twenty-six years alone suggests a separation prior to divorce. As a wife she did the cooking, and was earnest about it – too earnest, she says now. Striving hard to prepare balanced meals, poring over cookbooks, she worked herself into such a state of agitation that one day she collapsed over the stove, a carving knife in her hand.

She never cooked again.

She’ll pick up a convenience store bento on the way home from work, or drop into a fast food place, or dine out with friends – “as the spirit moves me,” which seems to be the key to it all. To live entirely “as the spirit moves one” – who but the aged are in a position to, or know how to, or have lived long enough to know its value?

Hiroko Ozaki has lived much longer than Koyanagi. She’s 91 and has lived happily alone since she turned 60. She had a wartime childhood, with all its terrors and deprivations, dabbled postwar in ballroom dancing and flower arranging, married, had a daughter at age 35, and divorced soon afterwards. She was a “single mother” long before the term seeped into the Japanese language, and faced down a lot of disapproving stares, in a time when any deviation from a rigid norm drew disapproval. She sold cosmetics for a living, then graduated to “fashion adviser.” Her daughter grew up and moved to England. Ozaki had to steel herself to solitude before she learned to enjoy it.

Her fountain of youth? Cyberspace. She’d never had anything to do with computers, or machines of any kind, and when her daughter suggested they keep in touch via Skype she felt all the distaste the mechanically disinclined are prone to when mechanical necessity obtrudes.

But she got into it, learned what she needed to know, then learned more than she needed. She began posting on social media – “I had three followers,” she laughs. She has 220,000 now.

How that came about makes an interesting little tale. The trigger was the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011, with the consequent meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima nuclear plant. She was then 78. TEPCO’s and the government’s assurances that everything was under control when it plainly wasn’t reminded her of wartime government pronouncements that victory was just around the corner. She posted her indignation and struck a public nerve. She went on from there to posts about wartime memories like catching frogs to stay alive – “young people really do want to know what the old days were like,” she says, reflecting on the response she gets – and living happily alone into advanced old age. Soon she found she had more than followers. She had fans. Who wouldn’t thrive on that?

She lives in a small Tokyo apartment near a large park that brings her close to nature. Mornings, she walks and does tai chi in the park. “My goal is 8,000 steps a day but in the midsummer heat this year I stopped forcing myself” – a concession to age cheerfully accorded. She retired at 70 – “your life’s not your own at work.” She’d live simply and cheaply; she had saved enough for that and found she sacrificed nothing worth working for. A few years ago she was operated on for cancer and lost two-thirds of her stomach. Should she give up sake? Conventional wisdom said yes, but then, “I’ve loved sake all my life.” She drinks on. Her photo shows her looking fine.

