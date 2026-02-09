One out of four Japanese tell survey they have 'regular encounters' with foreigners

"Do you regularly encounter people from abroad?" This was the question posed to readers of the Asahi Shimbun's weekly "be between" online survey that appeared in the newspaper's edition of February 7.

It's interesting that Asahi used a more nuanced term, kaigai shusshin (person from overseas), as opposed to gaikokujin (foreigner).

In the results, with 2,345 valid responses, 24% replied yes, while 76% said no.

While 24% might appear low at first glance, several decades ago, the responses to a similar question in the "Yoron Chosa" survey by the Prime Minister's Office found that only about 2% of the subjects gave positive replies. So by any metric, the twelve-fold increase here can be regarded as significant.

The 24% minority who said they regularly encounter people from abroad were then asked where such encounters take place. The most common reply was "At the workplace or where business is conducted," stated by 246 respondents. This was followed by "Have a foreign friend or acquaintance" (149 replies); "I encounter foreign staff at stores or hotels" (122); "Those who reside in my neighborhood" (105); "At school" (51) and "At tourist sites" (50).

"At the sports gym where I work out there's a young fellow from Bolivia," wrote a 76-year-old man in Kanagawa. "I enjoy talking with him."

"One mother in our PTA group was from China," said a 54-year-old woman in Shiga Prefecture. "When meetings dragged on, we would take meals together. She didn't speak Japanese well, but I could figure out what she meant through gestures and smiles."

The top reason given by the 76% "no" respondents was "There aren't any foreigners around here, or "Have no opportunity to meet them," so stated by 1,520 respondents. Other reasons given for non-exchanges with foreigners included "Unable to speak a foreign language" (456 responses); "Don't wish to have such encounters" (142); "Lack of free time" (121); "No reason in particular" (81); and "Feel nervous or frustrated due to differences in culture or customs."

A 63-year-old woman in Yamagata Prefecture recalled, "When I still held down a job there were always foreigners at my workplace. We could greet each other and make small talk. But there aren't any around here now, and I think things have become boring."

Both the yea and nay respondents were invited to suggest actions that will foster mutual coexistence. With multiple replies accepted, the most common response was "Not harboring discrimination or prejudice," so stated by 1,544 subjects. In descending order this was followed by "Understanding different cultures or customs" (1,398); "Knowing the right information" (1,215); "To greet or address them on a daily basis" (1,053); "To offer assistance when they appear troubled" (999); "Instruct them about rules and customs of Japan" (984); "Learn foreign languages and culture" (857); and "Instruct them in Japanese language and culture" (675).

In situations such as when foreign tourists carry large suitcases on public transport, a 68-year-old man in Hyogo remarked, "It won't work unless we stop the trend toward xenophobia by proactively preventing trouble, such as through tougher restrictions on what can be carried onto buses and trains, while at the same time raising awareness."

As a final, follow-up question, all the respondents were asked, "Do you think Japan is a country that's easy for foreigners to live? Sixty percent replied yes, as opposed to 40% who replied no.

A 53-year-old Japanese language teacher in Chiba wrote that he felt regret that many of his students feel misunderstood and are lumped together as "foreigners," even though they love Japanese culture and language and want to live by the rules. "I think it's important to recognize each person as an individual," he asserted.

Finally, Asahi's writer introduced a 39-year-old foreign female who is a long-term resident of Miyagi Prefecture.

"Recently I encountered discrimination, and it made me feel tired," the woman was quoted as saying. "I can read kanji and write my name, but there's nothing remarkable about that. When I go to events with my children, in some cases the explanations only for us often seem abrupt and insufficient. Anyway, I know many foreigners who can speak Japanese and who live normal lives here."

© Japan Today