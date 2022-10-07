One way or another we’re all rats in a cage

By Michael Hoffman

Josei Seven (Oct 13) poses a beguiling question. Imagine a luxury hotel – gourmet dining, king-size bed, cocktail lounge, swimming pool, servants anticipating your every need, desire, caprice – free. No charge. No strings. Well, one: you can’t leave. Would you check in?

No way, says “old lady journalist” (as she calls herself) Hiroko Nohara. At 65 she’s a happy-go-lucky sort, famous in her circle for her perpetually laughing face and for disdaining to waste a moment’s thought on the next moment. “Living happy on zero savings” is her motto – and Josei Seven’s headline. The faith that something will always turn up, that there’s a way out of every predicament if only you refuse to take it seriously, may well be a ticket to happiness, if it’s not an invitation to disaster. So far, she seems to have done all right.

The article takes the form of a dialog between her and marketing professor Yukikatsu Hashimoto, who expresses mild surprise at Nohara’s summary rejection of the preferred luxury in the name of freedom. One might at least, he suggests, hesitate?

Why? asks Nohara. A cage is a cage, however golden. She concedes luxury’s appeal but knows its limits. She mentions a lady of her acquaintance, in her 70s, rich now but poor as a child, whose keenest enjoyments are bathing in public sento baths on free coupons they sometimes hand out in the street, and shopping in 100-yen shops. The moral of the story: childhood sets your standards for life. Too far above them is as bad as too far below. Wealth past a certain point is not satisfying but stressful, to say nothing of the stress of acquiring it, which is another matter altogether – not unrelated, however.

There are cages and cages. The talk at one point turns to caged – actually bottled – rats. Science experiments are cited. Imagine rats in tall jars with water almost to the brim. The situation is absolutely hopeless. There’s no escape. It’s unlikely the rats grasp that. Be that as it may, some rats cease struggling after a mere 15 minutes. Others never give up, succumbing at last to sheer exhaustion but never to despair. They fight to the last drop of strength, sometimes for up to 60 hours. Whether the difference is biological or psychological or something else we’re not told.

But here’s a twist: Release some rats from their jar and then thrust them back in. Those rats will all, without exception, struggle fiercely. They’ve tasted what we humans call hope. How that’s processed by a rodent brain is hard to know and needn’t concern us. What are the human implications?

Humans not only can hope but in a sense must. The alternative is despair, as debilitating an emotion as there is. But hope entangles us in snarls of the sort that spawned the metaphor “rat-race.” Countering Nohara’s breezy live-for-today mindset, Hashimoto cites young people who channel their youthful vigor into studies leading to credentials leading to, hopefully, a rich and rewarding future which may, or then again may not, materialize. If it doesn’t, there’s looming middle age embittered by the feeling of youth sacrificed to no purpose.

Well, there you are, says Nohara – it’s like gambling. She herself has been a gambler. She was working part-time for 1,000 yen an hour, thinking, “I’ll never get rich this way.” For the gambler it’s the opposite: “I will get rich this way.” It does happen, though so – more often – does ruin. What to do? Let fear confine you to the straight and narrow? Or throw caution to the winds and stake all on a throw of the dice?

The COVID pandemic, observes Hashimoto, has taught us the value of having reserves set aside for a rainy day. Or, says Nohara, it teaches the contrary: the pointlessness of sacrificing present fulfillment for future security which an unexpected epidemic, war, economic depression, flood, drought, quake, might in an instant rend to tatters.

One way or another we’re all rats in a cage, Josei Seven seems to be telling us. Nohara, for all her laughter, is one of the strugglers. Not even a golden cage will tempt her. Good for her.

