Osaka anticipates steady growth, but serious bottlenecks remain in Japan's tourist infrastructure

As annoying as the hordes of noisy foreign tourists may seem, their economic contribution is beyond dispute, reports Shukan Economist (Aug 26-Sep 2). This year will see outlays by visitors reaching some 10 trillion yen, with a ripple effect generating an additional 20 trillion yen in economic activity.

The magazine devotes a section to tourism in the Kansai area, centered around Osaka. Due to the COVID pandemic, it took until 2024 to catch up with the number of visitors in 2019. This year is shaping up to reach 15 million foreign visitors, only a slight gain over 2024 despite Osaka's hosting of the Kansai International Expo. But by 2030, the Osaka area can expect 20 million annual visitors from abroad.

What aspects of Osaka do inbound visitors find most appealing? Apparently it's the city's mixture of diversity and disorderliness. Whatever the visitor's nationality, age, gender, physical handicap (when applicable), and ways of thinking, anyone can enjoy the city in safety and peace of mind. People are not turned away, and importance is given to giri-ninjo (moral obligation and human feelings) and courtesy. Aren't these why inbound visitors feel such affection for Osaka?

According to a report issued in 2020, in questionnaire surveys Osaka was given a "recommended" rating by an average of 8.4 points out of a possible 10, with respondents from North America, Europe and Australia, as well as Southeast Asia, giving it particularly high scores -- including many rating it a perfect 10.

The main reasons that factored in its high score were, in addition to "convenient transportation" and "tasty cuisine," was "people's kindness." Many visitors come away with the perception of Osaka's image as one of hospitality.

"There are loads of things we can do," says Hiroshi Mizohata, director of the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau. "In addition to the number of foreign visitors increasing throughout Japan, this is backed by growth in demand for services, tourism included, on a worldwide scale. For us to realize the figure of 20 million, the most important thing will be to constantly update the city's appeal. The needs for inbound have been in the process of shifting from tour groups to travel by individuals, and their tastes and interests continue to change. It will be necessary for us to provide contents that address those needs."

The sunny view of growth in tourism is clouded by bottlenecks in the travel infrastructure. For one thing, writes Kosuke Motani, chief senior economist at the Japan Research Institute, Japan's airport capacity is clearly insufficient. In international comparisons, Japan is far and away the highest in terms of the ratio of nearby population served by its respective international airports. The airports' passenger capacities, however, are only roughly half that of airports in Europe and North America.

Of Japan's three main international airports -- Haneda, Narita and Kansai International -- only Narita currently has plans for expansion of runways and other facilities. Plans are to increase Narita's number of landings and departures from the current level of 300,000 per year to 500,000 by 2029, but aside from that no plans have been made for increases at other airports.

At present Narita airport bans flights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Haneda airport operates all night, but because no public transportation is available during early morning hours, many late-night arrivals from overseas can be seen sleeping in chairs in the passenger terminal, waiting for the trains to start running.

Motani describes Japan's airports as analogous to sakoku jotai (condition of national exclusion), the policy in force in the pre-modern period that forbade Japanese to leave the country and foreigners to enter, under penalty of death. Compared with South Korea's Inchon and Kimpo airports, the infrastructure at Haneda and Narita are "painfully shabby."

Despite Japan being far and away the top country in terms of population size living within a five hour radius from its airport (34.5 million for Tokyo, as opposed to 30.3 million for Doha and 25.7 million for Singapore), it is clear that Japan does not have a transportation network to take advantage of this.

The shortfall in transportation capacity notwithstanding, tourism to Japan remains popular and the potential demand from inbound tourists is enormous.

"Tourist destinations across Japan are home to 'zombies' who cling to outdated ways and are content with maintaining the status quo," Motani concludes. "I believe the key to revitalizing localities lies in sweeping out the zombies and scouting out smart people with experience overseas and allowing them to demonstrate their skills."

