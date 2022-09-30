Osaka brothel district stays closed for a day out of respect for deceased PM Abe

To cover various aspects of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral on Sept 27, Weekly Playboy (Oct 24) dispatched reporters to several locations. Part 1 of its coverage involved joining a march protesting the holding of a state funeral. In Part 2, a reporter joined the 4-kilometer-long line of ordinary citizens, an estimated 23,000, who queued up between Hanzomon subway station and the Nihon Budokan to make floral offerings. And Part 4 introduced the 50-minute film about Tetsuya Yamagami -- Abe's accused killer -- that was shown at the Loft9 Shibuya theater on the day of the funeral.

The most curious perhaps, was Part 3, which covered Tobita Shinchi, a historic area in Osaka's Nishinari Ward that is home to some 160 brothels. Tobita's cooperative union had earlier announced that all 160 houses in Tobita would be suspending operations on Sept 27.

"Upon viewing the media, some of our members reacted by saying, 'We ought to show respect for the departed,'" one of the district's directors told Playboy's reporter. "Actually it's something of a tradition for union members to close their shops on the occasion of a state funeral and the like. That was also the case on January 7, 1989, the day Emperor Showa passed away.

"Actually all our members are obliged to abide by this rule, to close on occasions of national mourning," he continued. "When new shops open and apply to join the union, they agree to adhere to this condition.

"Former Prime Minister Abe was a politician, not an emperor, but when the government decides to hold a state funeral, we follow precedence -- so there was no debate on the move," he explained.

Tobita's union was formed 100 years ago, and its current head director is the 13th to hold the title.

Weekly Playboy assigned a reporter to visit Tobita on Sept 26, the day before the state funeral. As shown in an accompanying photo, some 180 street lamps illuminating the alleyways flew Hinomaru flags, and its buildings were draped in black bunting, a scene that evoked the sensation of time travel to an earlier era.

In a somewhat excited voice, an office worker in his 20s who said he was on his second visit to the district told the reporter, "Compared with the previous time, the mood here today is completely different. I find this atmosphere to be really moving."

On Sept 27, when all the shops were closed, a salaryman appearing to be in his 30s dropped in on the area out of curiosity.

"I'm here on an overnight visit to Osaka from Tokyo," he said. "I was planning to go around town and do some sightseeing, and had planned to visit Tobita tomorrow for some fun. But when I heard that the area would completely shut down for the day, I made a beeline to come here. I'm glad I thought of it. Unfortunately I can't play around today," he chuckled.

Although its shops were completely shuttered, the district still attracted curiosity seekers who might not have otherwise paid a visit. These included a pair of women who appeared to be in their 20s and a male-female couple.

The reporter also encountered a trio of men, and asked them, "Did you know the shops would all be closed today?"

"Yes, we knew," came the reply.

"What's your reason for coming here then?"

"Well, we were curious to see what Tobita looks like during the daytime. And I had an ulterior motive to see if at least one place might have stayed open for business. But above all, I wanted to soak up the emotions from the great experience I had last night," one said, appearing slightly embarrassed.

His companion explained, "What he means is, he lost his virginity here last night."

"It was something I'll remember as long as I live," the other man confessed. "I sort of feel like I owe Mr. Abe an apology."

"If you call that remark to be inappropriate, you're probably right," the writer concludes, adding, "Amidst all this talk of 'disagreements' over the state funeral, I somehow felt cheered up to hear that kind of stupid remark."

