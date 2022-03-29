People suffering from 'war frail' over virus, Ukraine war news

By Michael Hoffman

Ukraine is 8,000 km from Japan as the crow flies, but modern communications mock distance, and the war is in everyone’s living room – with serious medical implications, says Shukan Gendai (March 26).

As if COVID-19 wasn’t a sufficient strain on the nervous system. Among many other disruptions of life as we knew it, it kept us home more, watching the media more, absorbing more images, assimilating more information. War broke out on Feb 24. Not since World War II has Europe suffered such a battering assault. The build-up had been long, but reality when it bursts forth on such a scale always takes us by surprise. Few alive had ever seen its like.

Now, few alive haven’t. Most vulnerable to emotional shock are children and the elderly. Pediatricians report growing anxiety among children. Children recoil in horror from what they see but can’t stop watching. Nor can any of us. As for the elderly, the English word “frail,” Japanized some time ago by gerontologists, has lately acquired a fresh nuance: “war frail.” The brain rebels, enlisting the entire body, especially its closest ally, the digestive tract. Symptoms include memory loss, stomach ailments, weakened physical responses and, far down the road one hopes but a looming threat all the same, dementia.

If it’s like this here on the periphery, imagine what it’s like in the direct line of fire. Impossible. Unimaginable.

There are – for remote victims of images if not for those living helpless and homeless under bombs and bullets – benign remedies. Most obvious among those Shukan Gendai proposes, is switching off the screens. Easier said than done, maybe, human nature being what it is, but doable, with discipline. Less obvious but no less essential, it seems, is correct breathing.

It’s the most accessible remedy there is against stress, asserts Harvard University respiration researcher Hideyuki Negoro. We don’t normally think of breathing as an art to be mastered. We’re wrong, says Negoro. The basics are: inhalation that begins deep in the abdomen and passes through the nose, not the mouth; and exhalation similarly deep and rhythmical, again through the nose. The reward is a restored balance – which stress upsets – between the two main divisions of the autonomous nervous system: sympathetic (“fight or flight”) and parasympathetic (“rest and digest”).

The brain cannot be anxious alone. It craves company. It needs to share its anxiety. Among bodily organs, only the intestines can understand it. “A brain unto itself,” says the online journal Science of the digestive tract. Its allotment of nerve cells is second only to the brain’s – 100 million or so as against 86 billion; too few for language, so it communicates in symptoms. One familiar one – constipation – has lately acquired in Japan a new name: “Putin Constipation.” Shukan Gendai is silent on Putin Diarrhea, but it’s there by implication, diarrhea being another intestinal response the magazine mentions to the helpless rage focused on one man, Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen as the driving engine of “Putin’s war,” the direst threat to civilization since an earlier conflagration similarly linked in the popular mind to a single individual: Adolf Hitler.

Shukan Gendai stresses simple remedies – repose, distraction, massage, correct breathing, correct posture. Fortunate are those so easily relieved. You’d think war was a mere ripple, not a cataclysm.

Michael Hoffman’s latest book is “Cipangu, Golden Cipangu: Essays in Japanese History.”

