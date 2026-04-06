Phone calls from phony cops the latest scam to bilk the unwary

During 2025, according to National Police Agency data, reported cases of so-called "special fraud" numbered 27,758 -- a 32% increase over the previous year -- with total losses reaching approximately 141.4 billion yen. One of the fastest growing types, reports Shukan Gendai (Apr 13), were so-called frauds by police impersonators, which totaled 10,936 cases with losses reaching 98.5 billion yen.

In March of this year, a caller professing to be a member of the Osaka prefectural police defrauded an elderly woman of 155 million yen.

Shukan Gendai's source is from an outfit targeting Japan called the "Hashimoto group," which has been operating out of Cambodia.

Hashimoto, who appeared to be in his 30s, told the reporter, "We are residing in what's called a 'logistic zone' in Cambodia. We acquired the base by buying it from a local land owner and put up buildings over a period of one to two months," he said. "Since it was built in a rush, some of the work was slipshod; for instance, some windows won't close completely."

The logistic zone is described as ringed by a high wall and those coming and going are subjected to stringent security measures. Outsiders are prohibited from entry, and operators keep close watch to prevent "escapes." Inside, the zone maintains its own dining facilities, a clinic, a convenience store, barber shop, massage parlor, and a casino furnished with its own brothel.

Nearly all the owners of the "Hashimoto group" are said to be Chinese hailing from mainland China or Taiwan.

For more details, Hashimoto refers the reporter to a man named Saeki, who he describes as a veteran fraudster with over 20 years in the game.

"Our method for using fake cops is done in the order of 1st, 2nd and 3rd lines," Saeki is quoted as saying. "In Line 1, the caller poses as a cop who claims to belong to the Community Safety Department, who informs the target, 'It appears your bank account being used for criminal purposes. Recently, did you lose some form of personal identification?'

"If the target replies, 'I can't recall,' they will be requested to consult with an officer in the 2nd line. 'Hold on, I'll put you through to him,' he'll say."

If the contact is made via video phone, the cop may brandish his identification card to gain the target's trust.

"Your account has been used for money laundering," the phony cop confirms to the target. "If you aren't involved in this, then please tell me your current account balance. If it appears that the report to us has been falsified, your account will have to be frozen."

Then in order to proceed with an "investigation," the third stage involves a man who poses as someone in the prosecutor's office, who would inform the target, "A crime occurred due to your carelessness in maintaining security."

"In the past we engaged in retrieval by bank transfer," he explains. "But since the banks have become very strict in monitoring activities, recently we have switched to using cryptocurrency."

The target is persuaded into opening a cryptocurrency account and depositing funds therein.

Since they share the same video screens the crooks can usually view the target's password data.

The criminals are able to obtain personal data from membership lists, which they purchase from people specializing in compiling such information.

"Free Wi-fi that's accessible on the street is dangerous," he explained. "Hackers break into the circuits are able to extract data from smartphone users." Another vulnerable form of media are point cards. And still another specializes in harvesting data from driver's licenses when shown as a form of photo ID. Offshore E-commerce sites are also said to be lax in safeguarding customer data.

According to Saeki, the Cambodian government has recently begun cracking down hard on fraudsters, jailing some and deporting others.

"Many logistic zones are being razed, and we have no idea if we'll be next," he said. "So we're getting ready to leave the country. Maybe we'll set up shop in Malaysia or Laos, where similar groups have already started to set down roots."

Swindles of all types appear likely to continue, warns Shukan Gendai. And the safest way to avoid getting victimized is to be informed of their various ruses and be constantly on one's guard.

© Japan Today