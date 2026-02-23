Photo essay looks back at gradual extinction of 'island of prostitution'

Much like the diverse vocabulary for snow that exists in the Inuit (Eskimo) language (between 50 and 70, according to one source), Japanese has a wide variety of terms for prostitute. Most date back to the pre-modern era. During the Edo period (1603-1868), for instance, prostitutes referred to as bikuni, shaved their heads and wore habits that resembled those of Buddhist nuns.

Then there were the hashirigane. During feudal times, ships transporting cargo and passengers along the Pacific coast between Osaka and Edo (present-day Tokyo) used to stop over in Ise and Shima provinces, which are now part of Mie Prefecture.

A small island known as Watakanojima served as a shelter for ships to wait out storms. But some ships also made overnight stopovers to give their crews some free time to romp with local prostitutes, called hashirigane, who would board small boats and go out into the harbor to solicit sailors on larger ships. This practice, remarkably, is said to have lasted up to the 1930s.

After WW2, Watakano island later become known as a haven where women fleeing abusive spouses or debt collectors could receive protection. To support themselves, they sold their bodies.

The island's main industry thus managed to persist through Japan's emergence from national seclusion, modernization, defeat in the Pacific War and the economic "bubble" of the 1980s. Indeed, in its heyday, the island, which is accessible by trains out of Nagoya on the Kintetsu Ise line, was said to have harbored as many as 350 prostitutes, both Japanese and foreigners. Police avoided the island, supposedly due to a jurisdictional loophole: by virtue of being located in a national park, the Mie prefectural police refrained from raids.

Watakano's prostitutes plied their trade out of the island's small hotels, rooms upstairs over snack bars and in apartments where they resided.

A decade ago, photojournalist Takaaki Yagisawa visited the island and wrote up some of his reminiscences for Shukan Jitsuwa (Feb 26).

"After sunset, around 8 p.m., I strolled about the island," Yagisawa writes. "The main street was about 100 meters back from the pier. There, I observed signs on buildings reading sunakku ('snack,' a category of drinking establishment that also serves food to get around midnight curfews), but none of the signs were lit (to indicate their being open for business).

"The street seemed completely deserted, but then I heard a woman's voice, saying, 'Oniisan (elder brother), how about a girl?'"

"I turned to behold the deeply wrinkled face of a female procuress. She seemed to be the only other person on the street."

The proprietor of the Japanese-style inn where Yagisawa had checked in offered to arrange some company for the night, which turned out to be a woman from Thailand. Out of five second-floor units in her apartment, she was the sole inhabitant.

"All the others have been arrested," she explained.

Her room included an altar with a figure of Buddha, before which offerings of food and drink had been placed. When Yagisawa inquired what had brought her to this remote island in Japan, she explained, "My child is sick, so I have to send back money."

Although Yagisawa had been informed that 18 prostitutes were still working the island, by his count there were only 13: eight Thais and five Japanese. The 10 apartment buildings where the women had once resided are now derelicts.

The island's hotel operators and other residents have made efforts toward fostering respectability by attracting school groups and tourists to its swimming beach, but most visitors to Ise-Shima tend prefer the more scenic Kashikojima. Watakano remains obscure, its once-sordid history well along the way to becoming forgotten.

Yagisawa's article is accompanied by 11 photographs, mostly taken at night. One shows an unmade bed at a prostitute's lodging. Another shows headstones at the local cemetery, where prostitutes who died on the island were also buried.

In 2017, Saizusha published a 268-page work titled "Baishun-to" (literally the island that sells spring) by journalist Mizuho Takagi. The book, which goes into the island's past and present history, has received favorable reviews.

