Police practice of stopping and questioning comes under media scrutiny

"Do I look that suspicious?" asks the headline on the cover of Shukan Kinyobi (March 29). The sub-head reads, "Racial discrimination by police who stop and question people who appear foreign."

The article concerns shokumu shitsumon, or shoku-shitsu for short, the police term for stopping and questioning individuals on the street or in other public places.

While the police behavior might strike some as being arbitrary, it benefits from ambiguous interpretation of Article 2 (1) of the Police Duties Execution Act (passed on July 12, 1948), which states: "A police official may stop and question any person for whom there is sufficient probable cause to suspect that the person has committed or is about to commit a crime...judging reasonably on the basis of unusual behavior and/or other surrounding circumstances."

Last January, three residents of Japan having foreign roots brought suit against the central and local governments over alleged racial profiling. The litigants claimed police questioning without probable cause violates Article 14 of Japan's Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on race or family origin, and sought damages of ¥3.3 million per person.

One of the plaintiffs -- a 26-year-old man who lives in Nagoya -- told reporters at a press conference there were occasions when he had been stopped by police twice in a day, and on one occasion had been stopped as soon as he stepped out of his house. Born in Pakistan, he had moved to Japan when he was eight years old,

Once when the man informed a policeman that he held Japanese citizenship, the officer reacted by asking, "If you obtained Japanese citizenship, did you dispense with your residence card? Can you go out without carrying it on your person?"

"I'd like to see a change in the police approach toward Japanese who have foreign roots," the litigant told Machi Kunizaki, an award-winning reporter for HuffPost Japan's News Editorial Department at Buzzfeed Japan.

In Kunizaki's view, the essence of racial profiling is not necessarily discriminatory attitudes of individual police officers, but a structural problem within police organizations that subject foreigners to scrutiny under the guise of "security measures."

A former police officer with 20 years on the force, identified as Mr A, was quoted in a sidebar as saying, "I was warned in particular that dark-skinned individuals might be carrying weapons."

"Until I became a police officer, I didn't harbor any negative image toward people from foreign countries," Mr A added. "But at the time I took my superior's words at face value and came to think that many foreign people have a propensity to crime or violence."

Mr A recalled that "instructions we received related to race were virtually nil." Along with such insufficient training, he noted a poor working environment within the police organization as another contributing factor.

After leaving police employment, Mr A became acquainted with a person with "black roots" [sic] who had been born and raised in Japan, and who poured out his resentment about the biased treatment he'd received when stopped and questioned by police.

"I imagine it's painful to be treated by police officers as a criminal suspect because of something you were born with, like skin color or ancestry," Mr A observed. "Police work involves people's lives. Although the issue of racial profiling should receive high priority, I'm concerned that racial education is too often neglected."

The first opening argument in the aforementioned lawsuit will be held at the Tokyo District Court next Monday, April 15.

Speaking on behalf of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, attorney Motoki Taniguchi underscored the importance of the lawsuit.

"Many people with foreign roots are living and working in Japan," Taniguchi said. "If they are on the receiving end of this kind of discrimination, whether being Japanese or not, it damages the social community as a whole."

© Japan Today