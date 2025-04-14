Predators prowl late night trains in search of victims

"Sex crimes have been occurring frequently on trains in the greater Tokyo area," observed the man, who often sits in the spectators' gallery at public trials. For whatever reason, he tells Asahi Geino (Apr. 10), the mainstream media appears to have been deficient in its reportage of several shocking incidents.

The scene shifts to the Tokyo District Court in Kasumigaseki, where a man in his 30s, referred to only as Mr A, stood before the judge, who sternly pronounced sentence.

"The accused is sentenced to three years imprisonment," said his honor sternly. "The 60 days of detention prior to sentencing will be deducted from the term.

"In other words, you will serve two years and ten months out of a three-year sentence."

In legal parlance, Mr A's crime came under the heading of engaging of non-consensual sex.

At the trial, the spectator gallery was reportedly completely full.

"Last November, A boarded Tokyo's Yamanote loop line late at night, a time when few passengers were aboard," related a legal reporter. "He sat down beside a woman who appeared to be sound asleep, and began touching her and running his hand up her skirt. The criminal behavior went on for approximately two hours (!) and as Mr A went so far as to insert his fingers into her vagina, he was charged with engaging in a non-consensual sex act.

"At the previous trial sessions, Mr A wore his hair cut short, but this time he appeared with his head completely shaved," the reporter added.

Mr A's family reportedly paid the victim 500,000 yen in compensation, along with conveying Mr A's pledge that he would never again set foot on the Yamanote line. This failed to sway the judge from showing leniency, such as by deferring the sentence.

The prosecution had requested a sentence of five years; the judge decided on three.

"Mr A had been arrested previously for a similar case," notes the aforementioned reporter, adding "His pattern of repeated crimes, as well as the suggestion that the molestation indicated a degree of premeditation, gave the authorities no choice but to prosecute him."

On the same day as Mr A's sentencing, another man in his 20s -- we'll call him Mr B -- went on trial for what is being called the "Ogikubo Incident."

"After midnight on August 4 last year, Mr B was riding a westbound Chuo-Sobu line train," relates a veteran trial spectator. "He spotted a woman in a drunken state, and at Ogikubo Station guided her off the train to a platform bench. As the platform was largely deserted at that time, he groped the woman's breasts and demanded she kiss him. He then led her into the ladies' restroom and raped her.

"At the trial it came out that he had mounted her from behind. When the victim came to her senses, she quickly reported the crime to a station employee. It turned out that Mr B lived close to Ogikubo station. He was tracked down and arrested within several hours of his crime.

"In his first court session, B, head lowered in shame, admitted to the charges," the source continued. "His victim harbors a strong desire to see him punished, so it's highly unlikely he will get off lightly."

A separate article in the same issue of Asahi Geino reported on the newly circulated "crime maps," where the addresses of habitual pedophiles and other sex offenders are publicly identified.

One hopeful sign, the magazine reports, is that a new system of proactive treatment of sex offenders has been developed in Japan, and since 2000 introduced into the nationwide prison system. It may be achieving positive results. The program is designed to help sex offenders "deprogram" themselves, by teaching them how to curb their baser impulses.

"After release from prison it seems the most important condition for making a successful return to society is living a stable life," a news reporter tells the magazine. "That's because people's repressed desires tend to intensify when they engage in self-indulgent lifestyles."

