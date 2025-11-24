Professor blasts women's mags over 'condescending,' 'overly intrusive' and 'shallow' coverage of young royals

Yohei Mori, a professor at Seijo University, clearly holds women's weekly magazines in low esteem -- particularly as concerns their recent coverage of younger members of the imperial family. Writing in Sunday Mainichi (Nov 30), he cites an article in Josei Seven's issue of Nov 27 that gave an account of the Emperor's daughter Princess Aiko (age 23), who, accompanied by four female companions, attended the Orin Festival at her alma mater, Gakushuin University on November 1.

The photo captions noted Aiko snacked on karikari (crispy) cheese sticks and watched a "battle of trumpets" held on the main stage, after which she viewed a live performance of an "underground idol."

While Josei Seven's print version carried two photos of Aiko, its web version ran three more. Additional coverage on the magazine's web site identified the brand name of the skirt she was wearing, which, it wrote, retails at 7,900 yen exclusive of tax.

"From the tantalizingly low angle from which the photos were shot, it's clear that the photographer's camera was concealed in his valise," an indignant Mori fumed.

Meanwhile, in its edition of Nov 25, Shukan Josei magazine gave a slightly different account, reporting that Aiko visited Gakushuin accompanied by two males and two females. She stopped by a booth operated by the Japan Cosmetic Licensing Association, where she took part in a quiz, with prizes offered for the correct response. (A sample question: Is it all right to apply a sheet mask to one's face every day?)

For having answered correctly, Aiko was offered a choice of three different colors of lipstick as a prize, but appeared to be hesitant over which one to chose.

The article noted that a tall, handsome hunk (ikemen) in Aiko's contingent held them back as they were about to enter the room where the music club was performing, to first check the classroom. It goes on to say that this was a heart-warming moment, and that the "group date" made for a "special day" for Princess Aiko "to relieve her daily fatigue."

As opposed to Josei Seven's report that Aiko was accompanied by "four females," the rival magazine described her campus visit as a "group date." It's impossible for Mori to know which publication was reporting accurately, but in either case, he huffs, the magazines' accounts spoiled what was supposed to have been Aiko's "special day."

For women's weekly magazines, devoting space to articles that intrude on the privacy of the younger members of the imperial family seems to be their bread and butter. Still, one would think the Imperial Household Agency, whose job it is to scrutinize media coverage, would raise some objection, but apparently it did not.

"Certainly it's important for Japan to have freedom of the press," Mori writes. "But on the other hand media reportage should appeal to people's interest and concerns.

"What's the point," he asks, "of reporting on how young members of the royal family -- destined as they are to live their lives with limited freedom -- spend their leisure time?"

Meanwhile Prince Hisahito, the 19-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino, attracted magazine coverage when he visited Tsukuba University on Nov 2 and 3 for its Soho Festival.

According to Shukan Josei magazine, Hisahito was accompanied by three male students, who watched a dance performance on an outdoor stage. The article reported he was seen walking with a "cute, petite woman with black hair" in the group. On Nov 3 he hung out with friends at a family restaurant near the campus until around 10 p.m., then pedaled home by bicycle.

The article also went on to say that a young woman clad in a miniskirt, who resembled female celebrity Yui Aragaki, approached the prince and asked him to pose for a photo together, to which he good-naturedly replied, "Sure, that's fine."

Hisahito walked about while nibbling on a melon-flavored roll, and at another concession ordered pizza.

The writer also identified the bag the prince was carrying. Equipped with a shoulder strap, it was said to sell for U.S. $134 ("equivalent to about 20,000 yen") on a shopping site. That particular brand of bag was reportedly the most popular in the U.S. in terms of market share.

Under the headline "Prince Hisahito's 'dangerous line,'" Shukan Josei's web site ran a total of seven photos.

According to the article, Prince Hisahito is walking a "dangerous line," and the text voiced concern about how Hisahito should maintain a safe distance from other students on campus.

"To me," writes Mori, "this sort of coverage comes across as nothing more than condescending, overly intrusive and the very least, shallow commentary."

In today's Japan, it's come to the point that practically anything can be written about the royals. Still, asks Mori, was it necessary to report that one nibbled on cheese sticks and another on a melon roll?

Moreover this was completely natural friendly behavior in that Hisahito was communicating with other students within sensible boundaries.

"I don't think it was something that particularly needed to be emphasized," Mori grumbles.

Sunday Mainichi promises more brickbats from Mori in a follow-up article to appear in its next issue.

