Profiling poverty: The sad, threadbare lifestyles of Japan's downtrodden and disadvantaged

"The perception that Japan is a healthy democracy with an egalitarian society is nothing but a big lie. Rather, a strict status system remains in place."

Thus proclaims the introductory passage in Jitsuwa Bunka Tabuu (May). It continues: "... at the bottom of society are the lower classes. Born into poverty and raised by unmindful parents, they are locked into that hierarchy... living lives of disadvantage and human misery."

Once, Japan flaunted the notion that 90% of its population were members of the middle class. More recently, however, much more attention has been to the widening gap between rich and poor.

Of the ten identifiable income segments start at the very top with tenjo-bito (a word originally referring to a person allowed to ascend to Seiryouden, the emperor's regular residence. Now it's used to mean members of the former aristocracy, business magnates and other wealthy and successful personages).

At the bottom rung are the kakyu kokumin (lower class citizens), three disadvantaged segments which, in descending order, are the lower class, impoverished class and don-soko (rock-bottom) class.

The magazine has compiled a list of 32 characteristics or traits by which one can easily distinguish those at or near the bottom of the social hierarchy.

A key dividing line is an annual income of ¥2 million, which means after tax and insurance withholdings an individual's monthly take-home pay is around ¥135,000.

Quite a number of the 32 identifying characteristics relate to food consumption. One neologism appearing therein is kataoya pan (literally, single-parent bread). These are inexpensive packets usually consisting of five bread sticks -- some sweetened with red beans or chocolate -- that are typically consumed by children being raised in impoverished households headed by kataoya (a single parent).

A packet of kataoya pan will fill a hungry child's stomach, although providing scant nutrition. This particular product, incidentally, appears to have been added to the lexicon of discriminatory language in use by members of Japan's Generation Z.

In addition to the above-named product, other recognizable food-related traits include:

Can't afford or refuse to pay for their child's school lunches.

Lunch budget is ¥500 or less. (A price that from last autumn has been feeling the pinch of inflation.)

They time supermarket visits to when prices for pre-cooked foods like obento are discounted.

When patronizing all-you-can-eat establishments, they gorge themselves until they feel sick.

At family restaurants, they don't order the self-serve drink bar but only partake of water.

Their children are overjoyed to be taken to dine at the "luxurious" Saizeriya (a low-budget Italian-style family restaurant) chain.

Won't purchase instant cup noodles priced above ¥200.

Apart from foods and beverages, the article presented a number of other characteristics that label a person as poor. These include:

Young women who can barely manage to eke out a livelihood by engaging in "papa-katsu" (a sex-for-money relationship with an older man).

Continuing to wear ragged undershorts or socks with holes.

The family's main car, if it owns one, is a light motor vehicle (up to 660cc engine displacement and 64bhp)

Can't even afford to shop for clothes at Uniqlo.

Limit their smoking to only when they are able to bum a free cigarette from someone else.

Don't even possess a photo ID, such as a driver's license or My Number card.

Don't subscribe to streaming services like Netflix, but instead view free videos on YouTube.

Over age 35 and still a virgin.

A single mother not eligible to receive welfare subsidies as they cannot produce the required divorce settlement agreement. (It is estimated some 75% of single mothers in Japan fit this category.)

Haven't taken an overnight trip during the past year.

Over age 30 and have yet to travel abroad, and

The only time they get to talk to women is when a monetary transaction is involved.

"Japan remains a society covertly based on status, class and hierarchy," the writer sums up. "Those born into the lower classes will never be able to move up unless they have a good means for doing so.

"It may sound like I'm describing the conditions that existed in France on the eve of its revolution," the article concludes, "but this is the reality of modern Japan."

