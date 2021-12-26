Rampant shortfalls in industrial components presage trouble ahead for businesses and consumers alike

The frantic tweets tell it like it is:

"All of the major suppliers of 6kV high-voltage cables have stopped accepting orders."

"Network-related equipment is in short supply."

"Factory equipment construction has stopped across the board."

"Trading firms handling control components can't meet demand."

"This might spell the end for small- and medium-sized companies in the industry."

Weekly Playboy (Jan 10) reports that from late November, these and other panic-stricken tweets, voicing deep concerns over shortages of industrial materials and components, began to proliferate.

Yoshitaka Okumiya, head of the Tokyo Electronic Appliances Wholesalers Association, explains the situation this way: "Industrial components are those used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, medical equipment, or as factory components such as in robots, conveyor belts, laser processors and so on. Most people recognize major firms such as Murata Seisakujo, Rohm Semiconductor, Omron and so on, but a majority of the suppliers these firms rely upon are small and medium sized subcontractors, or companies operating at the subsistence level."

"The power supply for a testing device used by factories alone might incorporate from 100 to 200 electronic components. Just lacking one will prevent completion of the finished product," explains Yuichi Hitomi, head of Mitsu Denshi, an Okayama-based supplier of resin components and other products.

"Even when orders rise, since we can't supply the parts, it doesn't help our bottom line," the head of a medium-sized industrial components manufacturer moans in frustration. "Recently all our executives have accepted 50% pay cuts, and workers' bonuses were also sharply reduced."

If the cause for the shortages was limited to only one factor, it might be possible to remedy the shortfall, but unfortunately the situation is considerably more complex. The first factor was caused by carmakers halting production from around March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic -- which by May had clobbered businesses not unlike the Lehman Shock of 2008.

Thanks to adoption of remote work from home, however, demand began to make a comeback. But components manufacturers were unable to secure enough workers to fulfill the rapid rise in demand for computers and peripherals. In addition to a comeback in the auto industry, demand also picked up for such consumer products as TV receivers, smart phones, refrigerators and so on.

Even the record-setting Arctic blast that hit Texas in February 2021 had an effect on worldwide supply of components using plastics, such as switch relays, causing costs to soar from 1.5- to two-fold. Meanwhile, the price of copper, which Japan imports from Canada, Chile and Peru, doubled in the course of one year.

Tomohiko Nakamura, economics professor at Kobe International University, says the biggest bottleneck is actually being caused by a shortage of shipping containers.

"Container use has become overly concentrated on U.S.-China routes," he explains. "Since the second half of last year, the pattern made a rapid shift from people working in city centers to working from home in the U.S., and due to this, demand for furniture, appliances, toys and other items made a rapid recovery, with container charges going through the roof. To take advantage of the soaring demand, shipping companies poured their efforts into U.S.-China routes. But shortages of drivers and workers at ports occurred at least in part due to the pandemic, and the containers full of goods just kept piling up and sitting there, with nothing available to be diverted to Japan."

Completely unrelated to foreign trade is the three-month backlog (in some areas) for home-use gas burners. "The delay is entirely due to shortages in electrical components," says Nakamura. Even Christmas trees this year were also in short supply, due to inability to mass produce the strings of lights or procure container space.

One company, Osaka-based sensor supplier Keyence Corporation, did not once suffer a shortfall, perhaps making it the industry's sole winner of the year. Its outstanding performance is attributed to an in-house team of expert buyers who engage in market research and futures demand. Having foreseen the market trends in working from home and so on, Keyence was able to proactively procure the components to fulfill customer orders.

It's clear that what Japan needs, Weekly Playboy concludes, is an "Economic Security Policy" that will prioritize data collection and research on a national level, providing support for key manufacturing industries. Much like the learning process the country adopted after being defeated in war.

