Relentless, remorseless internet bashing rife in Japan, says magazine

Japan’s civility is proverbial. Every visitor has a tale to tell – of a lost wallet turned in instead of stolen; of an elusive destination attained under the guidance of a perfect stranger; of safety, cleanliness, good manners beyond anything elsewhere. At international sports meets, Japanese fans clean up after themselves. So? Most others don’t, and Japan wins international plaudits.

All the same – “Japan is the most malicious society in the world,” says Shukan Gendai (Aug 12-19). Relentless, remorseless internet bashing is exhibit A. It’s a lynch mob out there. Famous among victims is the late pro wrestler and reality TV actress Hana Kimura.

2020: a bad year for all of us, year one of COVID-19, stress and panic taking their toll. People were not themselves – or perhaps were more themselves than ever. The Fuji TV show “Terrace House” featured six young people, Kimura among them, sharing cramped housing and coping as best they could – not well, sometimes. When one of the roommates, in a March 2020 episode, carelessly tossed Kimura’s wrestling garb into the washing machine and shrank it, she gave him a tongue-lashing that, had it been physical, would have raised welts.

The cyber-abuse that followed was apparently more than Kimura could bear. Her death in May – she was 22 – was ruled a suicide in December, and court cases proceed against alleged perpetrators of the crudest verbal violence.

Actress-singer Ryoko Hirosue got off lightly in comparison but not unscathed after being caught in an extra-marital dalliance. Who cares? Everyone. At least a swollen multitude felt compelled to show they do, or pretend they do, and the storm gathered, causing her talent agency to suspend her, her product endorsement clients to cut her, and Hirosue herself to issue an apology that can only be described as abject: “My thoughtless behavior has caused trouble and worry to many people," she said in an Instagram post. "I let my fans down. Everyone, I'm really, really sorry.”

Malice is one of those subversive emotions we prefer not to acknowledge in ourselves. There’s the archetypal tale of a magician who will grant a petitioner one wish, on condition the petitioner’s enemy will benefit twofold. “Good,” says the petitioner, “blind me in one eye.” The tale is not Japanese – Shukan Gendai says it’s Jewish, other sources say Arab; it matters little, the point is it’s universal.

Is Japanese malice exceptionally virulent, and Japanese civility merely a veil spread tactfully or deceitfully over it? If so, is there anything in Japanese society that breeds malice?

There is, says the magazine – and something else, it adds, in Japanese genes.

The social germ, it explains, is a village mentality that persists somehow despite the massive urbanization, industrialization and post-industrialization of modern times. In village society, the highest value is order, the greatest crime the disturbance of order, and the severest punishment, short of death, ostracism. Premodern law imposed collective responsibility and collective punishment. You were accountable not only for your own conduct but for your neighbors’. You had to watch them as they had to watch you; you concealed from them what they concealed from you; a threat to order, real or imagined, called forth fury, which by its nature is self-righteous and also, be it admitted, fun; it feels good; the Irish neurologist Simon McCarthy-Jones, cited by Shukan Gendai, calls it a “justice addiction” and compares it to a cocaine rush.

The mob – the frustrated masses unleashed – was a driving force in history. The French Revolution began (and arguably ended) with mob violence. The lynch mob is a closer parallel to online bashing. It’s judge, jury, prosecution and executioner in one. Twenty-first-century technology has perpetrated a grim revival.

The genetic factor, Shukan Gendai explains, is a gene known as serotonin transporter SS – “the anxiety gene.” Japanese are said to be rich in it. It’s not a transporter of the “happiness hormone” serotonin but an inhibitor of it – to be rich in serotonin transporter SS is to be poor in serotonin and rich, consequently, in anxiety, if anxiety is an asset, as it may be to the artist, say – but those who lack the vent of art must seek release elsewhere, and find it, all too often, in cyber-lynching.

