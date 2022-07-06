Reviewing the economics of air conditioner use

So far tis summer, Japan has been pretty damn hot. To advise its readers on the practical aspects of using their air conditioners at home, Nikkan Gendai (July 5) devotes nearly an entire page to an informative multiple choice questionnaire, which was produced based on findings from a nationwide survey of 4,000 air conditioner users by the research laboratory of electronics maker Panasonic.

For example, air conditioner performance was tested by turning off and "resting" AC units for 5 minutes after each 30 minutes of operation to check for power savings. The result clearly showed that leaving the unit on resulted in lower power consumption.

Q 1. How much less power is consumed by "leaving it on"?

A. 10%

B. 20%

C. 30%

Correct answer: C (30%)

In the case of certain Panasonic products, power savings can be realized with its "Eolia application," which notifies you if you've neglected to turn off the unit. The app also calculates and displays power charges.

Q 2: If power consumption when using the air conditioner set temperature of 26 degrees Celsius is rated at 100, what will the change be when the temperature setting is raised by 2 degrees (to 28 Celsius) and a circulator fan is also used?

A. 102

B. 98

C. 78

Correct answer: C (78)

According to tests conducted by TEPCO Laboratories in Yokohama, proper use of a fan to circulate chilled air can result of savings in power consumption of up to 22%. Changing the temperature setting to 27 degrees will still save power by 9% compared with not using a fan.

Q 3: It seems that many people set their AC units to the "dehumidification/dry" mode on humid, muggy nights. But will the "dehumidification" setting achieve more, or less, dehumidification than the "cool" setting?

A. more

B. less

C. no change

Correct answer: B (less)

Lab tests found that "cool" removed 2.3 kilograms of water per hour. Under identical conditions, dehumidification only removed 1.1 kilograms.

Q 4: One often-overlooked aspect of air conditioner energy conservation is the placement of so-called outdoor units. Recently, calls for putting outdoor units in the shade have become widespread. But how much energy can be saved by moving outdoor units from an ambient temperature of 35° C to 30° C?

A. 22%

B. 33%

C. 42%

Correct answer: C (42%)

Also gained by extending the space from the unit's exhaust and building wall to enable better circulation.

Q 5: In TEPCO's service area, appeals for power conservation are often issued between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., the period of highest demand. But what time of day is the peak demand for so-called "residential electricity"?

A. Noon to 2 p.m.

B. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

C. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Correct answer: C (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Q 6: What percentage of total power consumption does the so-called "residential use" represent?

A. 10%

B. 30%

C. 50%

Correct answer: B (30%)

Q 7: And finally this question: Air conditioning tends to be demonized as a power hog, but what percentage does it actually account for in terms of the total annual household power usage?

A. 2%

B. 20%

C. 30%

Correct answer: A. 2%

The low percentage can be attributed to the fact that the AC is only heavily used in homes for around three to four months of the year, and even then usually not operated around the clock.

Nikkan Gendai also offered some practical hints for realizing additional power savings at home. The percentage indicates potential savings if certain procedures are followed.

Air conditioner: 5.4%

(Hint: 1.9% power savings from keeping the filter clean)

Lighting 2.5%

(Hint: Lower brightness during daytime and turn off when not needed)

Refrigerator 1.2%

(Hint: reduce the cooling setting from high to medium. Efforts should be made to reduce time the door is open, and interior should not be overstocked.)

Television 2.0%

(Hint: reduce screen brightness and turn off when not viewing)

Bidet-type toilet 0.3%

(Hint: Disconnect the power cord when not in use)

Leaving appliances in quiescent (standby) mode: 0.5%

(Hint: if not using for a long time, disconnect from the wall outlet or power supply)

Washing machine 0.4%

(Hint: Save power by running loads of less than 80% capacity)

Clothes dryer (0.4%)

(Hint: Save power by running for shorter time and then hanging indoors)

