Russians in Japan facing turbulent times

How has the conflict in Ukraine been affecting Russian nationals here in Japan? Nikkan Gendai (March 19) assigned a reporter to check out Red Square. Not that Red Square by the Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral, but a shop in Ginza that sells Russian food and beverage items.

Several days earlier, some unknown individual had vandalized the store's sign. This despite the fact that the shop's proprietor is Ukrainian -- as are many of its employees.

Gendai's reporter was summarily brushed off. "Forget it. Some people have been coming to get quotes from our workers," a staff member at the shop informed him. "Discussing politics is off the table."

The reporter did manage to sneak in a question to one of the shop's female workers. Did she know of any other attacks against the store or its employees?

"Actually it's quite the contrary," she smiled. "We've received quite a few phone calls and letters of support, mostly positive."

Still, the writer observes, Russian residents of Japan are clearly on pins and needles these days. As if times weren't hard enough due to the coronavirus pandemic, the war has impacted business at so-called gaikokujin pubs serving up a one-two punch.

The pubs, concentrated in the Kinshicho district of Tokyo's Sumida Ward, employ many women from Russia and countries of the former Soviet Union.

A Russian female in her 20s -- we'll call her Anna -- conveyed her concerns to Nikkan Gendai's reporter.

"I've heard that Russian children attending Japanese schools had been bullied by their classmates," she says. "Also, the websites of some Russian restaurants were hacked. It's got me pretty uptight."

Until last summer, Anna had been working at one of the pubs.

"Work dried up because of the coronavirus pandemic, so I had to quit," she said. "Before then, a lot of girls from Eastern Europe posed as Russians because Russian girls were in high demand by customers; but now the situation has completely reversed.

"I'm not aware of anyone being on the receiving end of violence, but the shops' web sites have been hit by messages telling them to 'Get the hell out of Japan,' or posts slandering Russian girls. We're all scared," she added.

Atsushi Tashiro, a reporter who covers the crime beat, told Nikkan Gendai that as more people tested positive for COVID-19 with the recent "wave" of new infections, regular customers at the pubs began receiving calls from females, propositioning them to enter into a papa-katsu (sugar daddy) relationship.

"The customers were bombarded by repeated phone calls from the girls, but it's been difficult for them to take them up on their offers because of the recent tough times," Tashiro said. "There was already a bad mood brewing at the pubs, with Russian women, who tend to be popular, being looked down upon by Asian women. More recently I've been hearing that the rift between the two sides has deepened even further."

Presently taped to the window of the Red Square shop in Ginza is a notice that reads, "We wish for peace between the two countries." But, the writer concludes, it appears that President Putin's violent outburst has fomented all sorts of hatred.

© Japan Today