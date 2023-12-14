Scores of street scouts still trolling in search of recruits for sex businesses

A "scout," according to one dictionary definition, is "a person who assesses and/or recruits others; especially, one who identifies promising talent on behalf of a sports team."

Sex might not be a sport, but in Japan it is a business, and people with a knack for scouting out "promising talent" are paid well for their efforts. Scouts at the top of their profession are said to earn 10 million yen or more per year.

Writing in Nikkan Gendai (Dec 5), Atsushi Mizoguchi, an authority on crime in general and organized crime in particular, has taken notice of criminal organizations that exist apart from the traditional yakuza. They are referred to by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department using the nomenclature "anonymous, mobile criminal groups."

A prime example that has attracted notice in recent years are the so-called han-gure, which were originally spun off from biker gangs. They have expanded nationwide, and in recent years have even moved offshore, conducting certain operations from the Philippines and Cambodia.

More recently, Tokyo police have turned their attention to an outfit calling itself "Natural." Said to function as an umbrella organization, it oversees the activities of an estimated 1,500 independent scouts.

With 1,500 pairs of boots on the ground, we are talking about major money here. How much? Well, would you believe annual turnover estimated as high as 5 billion yen?

That's why well dressed, smooth-talking young scouts can be spotted on the prowl in front of major rail stations and along shopping streets, where they smoothly deliver their practiced pitch to female pedestrians. Typically they appeal to the women's commercial instincts, urging them to consider taking up lucrative employment at, say, cabaret clubs. Or to star in an adult video. Or, for those who desire high earnings and don't mind getting wet, slosh the suds at a soapland (erotic bathhouse).

What makes the system so profitable is that scouts not only receive a fixed amount for recruiting the women, but continue receiving a cut from their revenues for as long as the woman remains employed therein -- truly a gift that keeps on giving. Natural has systematized its business model, distributing generous commissions to its most productive proxies.

There's a downside to this arrangement, however; if a woman responds to incentives to leave her current "pink" employer and move to another shop, there's no easy way to stop her.

While a public nuisance ordinance banning this sort of sidewalk trolling was enacted in Tokyo in 2005, enforcement appears to have been less than stringent. One possible reason is that Natural does not fall under the standard description of "anonymous, mobile criminal groups" in the strict sense of the term, in that it operates openly out of an office, and has management and staff with clearly designated tasks.

Enviously watching from the sidelines as Natural raked in profits, a yakuza gang several years ago started thinking about horning in on the scout business. Soldiers of an affiliate of the Sumiyoshi-kai gang based in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district clashed violently with members of Natural group, but the hoods eventually backed off and decided to leave well enough alone.

A possible reason was that new host clubs were starting up all over Kabukicho around that time, and the Sumiyoshi-kai sensed better opportunities elsewhere.

Or perhaps the Sumiyoshi-kai just realized it was in over its head, and gave up ambitions to cut in on the trade. That makes plenty of sense to Mizoguchi, who wryly noted that while yakuza gangs have long dominated certain areas of the underground economy, they tend to lack creativity when it comes to developing new sources of revenues.

© Japan Today