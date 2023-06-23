Shimbashi, a once-popular watering hole for Tokyo salarymen, now a good place to avoid

At 4 a.m. on a Saturday in early June, the drinking area around JR Shimbashi Station is nearly deserted. Here, a man appearing in his mid-50s, without a necktie, walks with the unsteady gait of the inebriated. He's accompanied by a fortyish woman wearing a tight, one-piece dress with an abbreviated hemline. Clinging tightly to the man's arm, she steers him to an all-night convenience store, and directs him to the ATM.

As she waits outside the konbini, the man performs several transactions requiring about 10 minutes.

With a practiced hand, the woman impatiently snatches a cash envelope from the man, turns on her heels and walks away, leaving him standing outside the store with a woebegone expression.

"I went out with a friend for drinks, and missed the last train home," the man tells a reporter from Shukan Gendai (July 1-8). "A Chinese street tout told me they charged ¥3,000 for all I could drink. But I stayed at the joint for around three hours, and they billed me ¥200,000.

"They wouldn't accept my credit card, so the woman escorted me to make a cash withdrawal from the ATM."

Shimbashi, long known for its cheap and tasty eateries under the elevated train tracks, became known as a mecca for salaried workers, considerably more affordable than the pricy Ginza nearby. Then from several decades ago Chinese began descending on the area, opening up sex shops, massage parlors and other places targeting these happy-go-lucky customers.

Author of "Shimbashi Underground" (Komakusa Shuppan, 2017), non-fiction writer Nobuhiro Motohashi recalls that from around the start of the 1990s the "snake heads" (human traffickers with links to organized crime) began assisting people from Fujian Province in Southeast China to enter Japan. Around those years, more Chinese preferred to set up shop in Ikebukuro, where rents in the drinking areas were comparatively cheaper.

Then from 2000, illegal sojourners from China's three northeast provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang began arriving. Some were the children and grandchildren of abandoned Japanese war orphans, who formed the beginnings of the han-gure (loosely organized groups of quasi-gangsters). The northeast Chinese began spreading out to Ueno, Akabane, and Nishi Kawaguchi in Saitama. But even in drinking spots that overcharged customers, it was rare to see a bill exceeding ¥100,000, as the businesses wanted to avoid attracting the attention of the police.

"But then came the coronavirus pandemic," a Chinese female bar operator who appeared to be in her 40s told the reporter. "Places in Ueno and Ikebukuro began shutting down one after the next. People who operated honest snack bars and massage parlors began gravitating to Shimbashi. They moved into the places that had gone bust and began squeezing customers. A lot of new owners even left the previous signs hanging outside, without changing them.

"There are very few personal contacts among people in the area, so nobody has any idea who is operating other shops," she said, adding "They're out to make as much money as they can. So they might charge ¥200,000 or even ¥300,000. There's a strong risk that someone will report them, but if they get raided they know how to give the cops the slip."

"They'll lie low for a while, but when they sense the coast is clear they'll be back to their old tricks," the woman said.

"The statute against excessive overcharging provides for up to six months incarceration or a fine of up to ¥500,000," attorney Hirotaro Kato, an authority on illegal business practices, tells Shukan Gendai. "Since only the individual identified as the shop's 'manager' can be charged, there are loads of cases where the actual owners just appoint an attorney to pay the penalties on their behalf. If a shop is shut down, it's common for the club hire a new manager and reopen on the same location after a couple of days."

So what to do? "If you think you've been overcharged," Kato advises, "then just estimate a reasonable amount for your drinks, place it on the table, and walk out, preferably in the direction of the nearest koban.

"If a tout tells you beforehand the cost for drinking is ¥5,000 an hour, then you have no obligation to pay for any more than that amount. If they pursue you down the street and cling to you, they can be charged with kankin-zai (illegal confinement) under the penal code," Kato noted.

According to data from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, complaints over excessive charging in the Shimbashi district went from 30 in 2021 to 170 in 2022. By the first three months of this year the number reached 70, compared to 40 over the same period last year.

© Japan Today