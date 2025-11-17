Should Japan be worried over China's surge in patents?

The number of patents registered in a country is one benchmark of its scientific acumen and economic vitality. Around 1979, when Harvard Professor Ezra Vogel made the New York Times' bestseller list with "Japan as Number One," some Americans were feeling discomfort in seeing the annual number of patents registered in Japan threatening to exceed those in the United States.

But right now it's looking to be Japan as Number Three; in 2023, the number of patent applications filed in China, 1,677,701, exceeded the next three highest countries -- the U.S., Japan and South Korea -- combined, accounting for 47.2% of total filings.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) , China in 2023 also ranked first in the number of patent applications filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), with 70,160.

Weekly Playboy (Nov 24) notes that patent applications in China began to surge from around the start of the 21st century. Many are believed to have been filed in response to directives from China's central government, which encouraged regional governments to offer subsidies to local companies and research organizations.

Initially, many were regarded as "junk patents," i.e., rather than boasting some original technology, they involved the tweaking of some already existing process.

Some examples of these bordered on the absurd, including "A kebab dish in which the odor of stinking tofu (an odiferous Chinese street food) is suppressed" or "A hamburger incorporating an egg prepared Chinese-style sunny-side up." Another was a robot vacuum cleaner incorporating a music player, supposedly making house chores a "happy experience." Yet another (the article includes line drawings) was a women's undergarment with embedded stainless steel spikes, designed to thwart would-be rapists.

Once a patent is issued, a holder is required to pay periodic maintenance fees or it will expire. Many junk patents are allowed to quickly lapse, with the average lifespan of a Chinese patent being only two to seven years. What's more, many of these patents were never put to practical use even after being registered, and were mocked in China as "zombie patents."

But more recently, the situation has begun to change. Chinese patent applications shot past the million mark -- a tenfold increase from 2020 -- and their contents clearly reflect serious R&D.

The main fields covered by the new patents include computer technology, digital communications technology, manufacturing process technology, electronic machinery and devices and new types of energy. China, for instance, accounts for between 40% to 50% of all patent applications in the world related to reusable energy, in such areas as solar, wind, and thermal power generation and hydrogen fuel.

China's growth has been impressive not only terms in sheer volume, but in quality as well. According to the Nature Index, the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, Anhui Province, ranked first in number of academic research papers published, followed by America's Harvard University. Chinese universities accounted for eight of the top 10, with the only other non-Chinese institution being Germany's Max Planck Institute, ranked 10th.

A key factor in the rise is China's huge pool of human resources. According to data from Japan's education ministry, in 2000 China had some 700,000 researchers; by 2010, the number had increased to 1.2 million; and by 2020, that figure had nearly doubled to 2.3 million. By 2023, the number had increased by another 700,000 to reach some 3 million.

The strategy being adopted by China to get ahead is through so-called wandao shaoche technology. In auto racing, the term means to overtake a rival on a curve, because it was difficult to pass one on the straightaway. Now it is used to describe focusing on new technologies where the playing field is more level.

In fields where developed countries have accumulated technological knowledge, it will be difficult for China to catch up and overtake them, but with emerging technologies, China can turn the tables by adopting a "get set, go!" approach. A prime example of this would be e-cars, in which China has taken a resounding lead.

The implications for Japan should be clear. According to an affiliate of the Nikkei newspaper, over the past five years, patent applications in Japan originating from China related to EVs increased by 87%.

"Such major firms as Huawei and BYD are looking ahead to full-fledged entry into the Japan market," predicts Kosuke Suzuki, an attorney at Proceed, a patent and trademark office based in Tokyo's Toshima Ward.

Now that it's entered the big leagues in terms of patents, academic papers and management of intellectual properties, China has become "completely legitimate," and has the legal grounding to advance the nation's businesses. At present, the article concludes, there's no evidence to suggest that the U.S., Japan and other countries are mounting an effort to challenge China's supremacy.

