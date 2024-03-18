Smoking: a costly habit in search of a home

This coming October, the Tokaido Shinkansen will fete its 60th anniversary. With an unparalleled record for speed, safety and efficiency since its initial run on October 1, 1964, it has much to celebrate.

Not content to rest on their laurels, the trains in its network have continuously made changes to keep abreast of market demands.

In June 2021, shinkansen dropped its onboard pay telephones, first installed in 1965. They had been rendered largely unnecessary owing to the ubiquity of mobile phones.

From 2007, smoking cars on the N700 series trains had already been eliminated, replaced by designated smoking rooms. On March 16 of this year, the Tokai, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen lines announced they would remove these rooms.

According to Weekly Playboy (April 1) the three lines offered the rationale that "In recent years greater attention is being paid to health, and the number of smokers has declined."

The Sanyo Shinkansen went a step further and also announced it would remove the smoking corners at a number of stations along the line, which, as the magazine put it, "Makes it harder to light up when arriving at a station."

Weekly Playboy nonetheless has observed that in at least some cities and towns, designated public spaces for smoking have actually been increasing in number. Last December, for example, Sapporo, after experimenting with measures to discourage pedestrians in Odori Park from smoking, opened some new designated smoking areas. They appear to have achieved their purpose as smoking pedestrians seem to have declined. They will remain in operation at least until the end of March 2025.

Meanwhile, the city of Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture reopened a smoking corner near the main rail station last November. After banning smoking in public in 2019, it noticed that discarded cigarette butts on the streets had increased. The city was also receptive to appeals for a place to smoke by visiting tourists.

Osaka City, in the lead-up to hosting the 2025 World Exposition, is said to be planning to open up 120 new smoking spaces.

"When setting up places for smokers, it's necessary to locate them at points with low pedestrian traffic, so that passers-by won't be bothered by secondary smoke," explained Goro Yamashita, president of the Marunouchi, Tokyo-based Cosodo Inc, a company that designs and installs smoking facilities. "But on the other hand there's a need to situate them in places where lots of people congregate. So in recent years, the trend has been to move them indoors. But that raises the problem of higher costs."

With the promulgation of revisions in the public health law from 2020, rules aimed at smokers became more restrictive, and with additional requirements for air cleaners or filters on air conditioning units further raising costs for equipment and installation. According to Yamashita, initial costs for a smoking corner can run between ¥5 to ¥20 million.

"And after that there are running costs, cleaning and other personnel costs, utilities, and so on," Yamashita added. "It's not just something that ends with stubbing out the butt in an ashtray."

With local governments reluctant to devote large amounts of funding for smoking areas, support in some quarters at least has been shifting to the private sector. According to Cosodo's Yamashita, at present about 60 of his smoking areas are operated under his own corporate support. Named THE TOBACCO, they boast a snazzy, modern design suggestive of cafes.

What Weekly Playboy's reporter wanted to know was, does Yamashita's company manage to turn a profit?

"Well, I wouldn't exactly say we're raking it in," he said, while showing a somewhat pained expression. "Our income comes mainly from commercial signage on the premises or sampling surveys. But it would certainly be tough for a municipality to operate a smoking spot that way, as revenue-generating activities are difficult for governments."

"We wanted to be a business that contributes to resolving social issues," Yamashita remarked. "It's difficult for big corporations to involved themselves in the pros and cons of smoking, but it's meaningful for us to take up the challenge.

"I may be putting it a little bluntly, but I believe that considering what the ideal smoking area should be, and then actually creating such places, will help to foster 'social diversity.'"

