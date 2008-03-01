Softbank Mobile discount for Koreans backfires

Mar. 1 02:24 pm JST 0 Comments

Softbank Mobile has been enjoying good sales of its mobile phone services as a result of increasing the number of subscribers. One of the reasons for this increase is the “White Plan”which offers a cheaper monthly fee (980 yen) and free-talk services between Softbank users (1 a.m.-9 p.m.). But Softbank Mobile has been criticized for offering a special monthly plan for permanent South Korean residents in Japan.

The plan came to light after an ethnic newspaper affiliated with the Korean Residents Union in Japan, known as Mindan, posted an article recommending the special plan and an ad that shows the 4,500 yen monthly fee makes it possible for Mindan members to call Softbank, NTT DoCoMo and KDDI au mobile users as well as get free email and Internet browsing. In addition, its international call rate to South Korea is 5 yen per minute, while DoCoMo costs 98 yen per minute. The requirement for the plan is membership of Mindan.

A sales rep for a mobile phone dealer says, “The special plan for South Korean residents has been getting a lot of attention online and many people complain that it is discrimination against non-South Koreans in Japan.”

A DoCoMo spokesperson says, “There are in general some discounted plans for group contractors. But what Softbank is offering for Koreans is still too cheap.” A KDDI spokesperson adds: “The frequency is a limited resource which should be fairly available to everyone.”

A Softbank Mobile spokesperson responds: “This special service was a promotional campaign done by our marketing agencies, rather than directly by us. We only found out about it when the media reported on it. We have requested the agencies and Mindan to correct the campaign.” (Translated by Taro Fujimoto)

