Sometimes risky turnovers by 'ten-baiyaa' proving profitable

To buy an object with the intention of reselling it -- ticket scalping being one example -- the Japanese word that applies is tenbai suru. For people engaged in this as a profession, a new word, tenbaiyaa has been coined.

When the suffix ya is tacked on to a word, it typically refers to a person engaged in a certain type of occupation, such as niku-ya (a butcher) or atari-ya (a person who purposely gets hit by cars in order to claim damages). In this case however, the suffix is expressed not as ya but as yaa, creating the Japanese-English hybrid ten-baiyaa or "ten-buyer."

Speaking of ticket scalping, Japan finally got around to banning the practice in 2019, forcing the ten-buyers to shift their focus to new types of illegal schemes.

"Many of these operations involve foreign groups," author Yuki Okukubo tells Spa! (Dec 17). "Some are engaged underground banking services to transmit funds out of Japan. In some cases, the money from sales of the resold goods is sent overseas. Neither the police nor the tax office have been able to put a stop to such operations."

"While so-called 'anti-social elements' (i.e., yakuza) may be involved in a large number of cases, it appears that legitimate businesses also find reselling to be profitable," a ten-buyer identified only as "A" tells the magazine.

"A" thinks it's shocking to see many cases where distributors are in cahoots with each other and acting dishonestly.

"In one case, the founder of an authorized Nike shoe outlet was discovered to have siphoned off shoes with a manufacturer's retail price of ¥20,000 and sold them at an ¥80,000 markup, at ¥100,000 a pair," A relates. "And that's just the tip of the iceberg. For example, if you say you'll buy 1 million yen worth of their unsold merchandise and ask them to also bundle in premium goods, even a legitimate store will likely agree, depending on how you negotiate."

At an open-air parking lot in west Shinjuku, a stream of men and women can be seen approaching a Hi-Ace van. They exchange the contents of their shopping bags for cash and quickly depart. The contents are duty-free goods sold minus the 10% consumption tax. Which, according to the aforementioned Okukubo, might be resold either in Japan or carried overseas.

"A tax-free purchase of ¥1 million will net them ¥100,000," he explains. "They then use the profits to buy pre-owned brand items or watches. On the other hand, the people hired to do the actual purchasing receive a daily wage of ¥20,000 to ¥30,000 at most."

According to a spot-check by the Board of Audit, in fiscal 2022, nine people illegally exploited the tax-free system to purchase a total of ¥3.3 billion worth of goods. As a countermeasure, the government is expected to shift the system to a refund type, in which the tax-free goods to be taken out of the country and the identity of the purchaser are confirmed upon their departure, with the consumption tax rebated on the spot. Anticipating this change, the tax-free resellers are said to be stepping up their activities.

Whenever limited edition goods are put on sale, it's common to see long queues of people waiting outside shops. The ten-buyers recruit homeless people from the Ueno area to stand in line, usually at the flat rate of ¥5,000 a pop -- big money for someone living on the streets.

"It's difficult to use homeless with begrimed clothes to stand in line, so recently fake IDs are copied and circulated, with yami-baito people (part-timers typically recruited via SNSs) employed," says Mr X, a narabi-ya (person paid to wait in line to purchase goods).

Not all sales involve obtaining the goods legally. Several groups, including foreigners, are suspected in making off with electrical cables.

"If the copper in the cables is of high quality, one kilometer of cable can be resold for between ¥800,000 to ¥1 million. You're crazy not to steal it," said a Chinese resident of Japan identified only as "U," who continues, "The easiest targets are the wires connected to solar panels. The thieves load 10 people onto a truck and head for the hills late at night. Using special cutters, young guys load the cable onto the truck and they're gone before daybreak. Metal brokers will pay cash for the cables on the spot."

"Some foreign-owned trading firms have been engaging in reselling operations on the scale of hundreds of millions of yen," the aforementioned Mr A is quoted as saying. "There's no way we can match their financial and numerical power. Just as the prices of bids for items at auctions are purposely pushed up higher, they know how to manipulate markets."

Once the big boys take over, the small-time operators like A will likely be marginalized. What happens after that is anyone's guess.

