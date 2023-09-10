Surge in Japanese online dialogue propagating 'good Nazi' myth

By Michael Hoffman

The Nazis did some bad stuff. But they did good stuff too. They put Germany’s house in order. Japan can learn from them. So say a growing number of people on the internet.

The internet is open to all and full of everything. What’s surprising is not so much what’s there as what draws crowds. Hyper-modern communication giving new life to old myth is part of the fun, a byproduct of limitless, unaccountable freedom of expression, good in itself but apt to turn sinister. Shukan Gendai (Sept 9-16) is horrified. What accounts for the surge it notices in Japanese online dialogue propagating the “good Nazi” myth? Are Japan’s problems so intractable as to justify such extreme thinking? Is the younger generation so out of touch with modern history as not to know what Nazism inflicted on the world? Or is it just something the kids will outgrow as their sense of humor matures?

Japan 2023 is not Germany 1933. Germany as Adolf Hitler rose to power was reeling from defeat in World War I. A once proud nation lay in the dust. Would it ever rise again? Hitler promised miracles. He would get unemployed Germans working, turn defeat into victory, conquer Europe, establish Germans as the master race, inferior races its slaves. In 1932 he led his ragtag National Socialist (Nazi) Party to parliamentary prominence; in 1933 he was named chancellor. He got quickly to work, unleashing the most violent, totalitarian, genocidal rule the world had ever known.

Japan, as the first quarter of the 21st century draws to a close, has come down in the world. When the American scholar Ezra Vogel published his 1979 bestseller “Japan As Number One: Lessons for America,” he spoke for and to a broad swath of Americans and Europeans who thought a surging Japan had much to teach them. That’s past. Japan today seems an aging, floundering has-been. Maybe – this is the thinking Shukan Gendai finds lately “flooding” the net – a little Nazification would do Japan good? Not the full dose – we can skip the genocide and concentration camps and holocaust and all that – but just, let’s say, Nazi lite?

Two supposed Nazi achievements draw Japanese praise, Shukan Gendai says. Revisionists credit the Nazis with (1) restoring a gutted economy and (2) restoring a gutted population.

“Gutted” is too strong a word for anything Japan is going through, but both its economy and its population are in some trouble. Might Hitler serve as a role model?

In 1929, 6 million Germans were out of work. By 1937 almost no one was. This was Hitler’s “economic miracle.” How did he do it? Public works, say the revisionists – a sort of Nazi “New Deal.” The core of it was the Autobahn, the national superhighway network today covering some 13,000 km. Hitler’s genius conceived it, Hitler’s vision made it possible, Hitler’s power built it.

Yes and no. Actually, Shukan Gendai hears from sociologist Daisuke Tano, who says Autobahn planning predates Hitler, though Hitler did embrace it. Moreover, Tano adds, there was a lot more to the “economic miracle” than highways – namely, the massive militarization whose ultimate consequences the world knows only too well, though the revisionists seem not to.

The Hitler baby boom, too, is a fact of sorts. Generous financial support for expectant mothers, families with children and children born out of wedlock bore fruit. The population rose, filling the gap left by the 2 million Germans killed in World War I. Couldn’t something similar be done for Japan’s sagging population? Maybe, but it must never be forgotten, Tano stresses – getting bashed online for his pains, he says – that the aim German children were nurtured to fulfill was world conquest as future warriors and exemplars of the master Aryan race. “Inferiors” – racial and physical – were remorselessly exterminated. Is there anything in the Japanese psyche corresponding to this?

Japan and Nazi Germany were allies. Japan has its own dark wartime history. Shukan Gendai finds the online whitewashers at work here too. Korea, they say, prospered rather than suffered under Japanese occupation. Few Koreans agree.

Up to 15 or so years ago, notes historian Takenori Matsumoto, this sort of thinking was confined to far right circles. Its spread far beyond them raises a deeply troubling question: Can a stable future be built on a warped view of the past?

