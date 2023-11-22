Survey of middle-aged wimps provide case studies in male inadequacy

A decade ago, two words became popularized to describe the behavior of young males. They were soshoku-kei (herbivorous, but here meaning passive) and nikushoku-kei (carnivorous, but in this came meaning masculine and/or aggressive). These in turn spawned such spinoffs as rooru kyabetsu (rolled cabbage), referring to a man who appears wimpy on the exterior but is actually masculine in his behavior -- so said because rolled cabbage typically contains a filling of meat.

More recently, a new word has been making the rounds in the media. It's yowamono chunen dansei, literally middle-aged male weakling. But considering the nuances, "wimp" might work better.

You'd think that an account of such individuals would bore one to tears, but to Spa (Oct 24-31) it's grist for the mill. After interviewing 500 men, it produced an 8-page report on the lackluster lives of these middle-aged misfortunates.

Social critic Shunsuke Sugita explained to the magazine that, "In a nutshell, a yowamono male is likely to be a combination of two or more of three characteristics: 'poor,' 'single' and 'handicapped.'"

Spa initially questioned 3,080 males, asking, "Do you consider yourself to be a weak man?" Of these, 31.9% replied in the affirmative. (Total responses were broken down as follows: Yes, think so 14.7%; yes, agree somewhat, 17.2%; can't say either way, 27.3%; no, probably not, 19.6%; and don't think so, 21.2%.)

Based on the above, Spa narrowed down the subjects to 500 individuals with annual income of 4.5 million yen or less, and conducted a more detailed survey. In response to the question "What are the reasons why I consider myself a weak man?" economic factors such as "low annual income" and "low or negligible savings" were ranked first and second, respectively.

According to the responses, the largest attribute by far these individuals have in common is low annual income, voiced by 77.2%, with an average annual figure of 2.36 million yen per year. This was followed, in descending order, by low savings (36.0%); being sick or handicapped (28.0%); unmarried (26.4%); low education level (18.8%); poor posture (18.2%); unstable working status (17.6%); not able to achieve job promotion (17.6%); no experience in encounters with opposite sex (7.2%); and divorced (4.8%).

The subjects were then asked, "What do you believe is the cause of your yowamono status? The top reply was given as difficulty at communicating with others (35.2%). This was followed by entered a company that paid low salaries (31.8%); didn't study hard in school (28.8%); other factors (20.8%); poor family environment (17.0%); bad appearance (15.4%); unable to find work as a regular company employee (12.4%); having been born a male (7.0%); addicted to gambling (5.8%); completely tied down due to marriage (5.2%); and lost everything due to divorce (4.8%).

Ultimately, Spa asked, who or what is to be blamed for their unhappy situation? A large majority blamed themselves, with 75.0% saying it was their own fault. This was followed by Japanese society (32.4%); politicians (16.8%); society at large (15.2%); their family (11.6%), other factors (6.8%), and women (3.6%).

Unfortunately, from looking online, weak males aren't getting much empathy or support from their female counterparts.

"From the survey responses, it's clear that only a small percentage of the people who are vulnerable are working together," a female author who goes by the nom de plume Toianna tells Spa, adding, "Instead of the need for solidarity between the weak, the situation continues to be one where each side is holding each other back by claiming that the other side is on the receiving end of the poor treatment."

More worrisome is that hostile posts by weak men are becoming increasingly noticeable on the internet. In the real world, this manifested itself in crimes such as the stabbing incident on the Odakyu commuter line in 2021, in which a 36-year-old unemployed man lashed out at female college students with a kitchen knife -- highlighting the problem of indiscriminate attacks by incels targeting women.

