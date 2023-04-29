Teaching in Japan sinking to status of 'black' profession

By Michael Hoffman

Who wants to be a teacher these days? A once noble and attractive profession has sunk to the status dubbed “black,” suggesting working conditions approximating slavery. Long hours, low pay, grinding pressure, abuse from above, abuse from below – a toxic mix, spawning what Spa (May 2-9) aptly calls a “school crisis.” Who wants to be a teacher? Fewer and fewer. Seventy-five percent of the nation’s school districts are short of teachers, education ministry figures show.

More than ever the future depends on education. More than ever the future of education is in doubt. An overloaded, understaffed system creaks along, straining to cope with the most rapidly changing world mankind has ever confronted. Older teachers are retiring in droves and cannot be replaced. Younger ones take leave in record numbers – for mental health problems brought on by stresses scarcely imaginable to earlier generations of teachers or, less desperately but equally unprecedented, reflecting recent progress in reconciling professional and personal life, to have babies, raise children or nurse aging and infirm parents. Leave taken, there’s no one to fill the gap.

The stresses are both symptom and cause. Staff shortages increase workloads; overwork is exhausting; exhausted teachers are inattentive; kids run amok; order breaks down; teachers collapse; those who don’t, keep the mechanism functioning after a fashion – but is this education?

Is this a career? A young man or woman pondering the future, stirred, let us say, by idealism and the lofty goal of opening young minds to the joys of learning, might well pause on the threshold of the classroom in its present state – and turn elsewhere.

Japan as of April 2022, the education ministry calculated, was 2,558 public elementary, junior and senior high schools teachers short of its needs. This seems strange. Wouldn’t the dwindling number of children ease the strains on the system? Yes and no, says Spa – yes in purely numerical terms, no owing to another problem which the shrinking child population might aggravate: the growing number of children requiring special attention.

Children have less peer company than ever before. Never have they been so overwhelmed – not to say choked – by grownup and elderly infiltration of their environment. They too are under stress. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a frequent and spreading manifestation. Japanese education, once notorious for treating all students as though all were equal and alike, no longer can because they no longer are (if they ever were). Pathology aside, the gifted seem more gifted, the average less quick, the economically deprived more likely to lag farther behind classmates whose parents send them to expensive after-school supplementary classes. Sharper distinctions in character and circumstances call for more individual attention in the classroom – which is not available because the staff it requires is not at hand.

Fewer aspiring teachers means declining professional quality, Spa fears. In 2000, only one applicant in 13.3 actually made it into the classroom; in 2021, one in 3.7. A generation ago schools could pick and choose from a large pool of aspirants; now they must settle for who they can get. Not everyone is a born teacher. A system too hard pressed to be selective risks putting children at the mercy of dubious characters. “Power harassment,” frequently cited as a rising school problem, is a catch-all phrase covering everything from a teacher’s snappish impatience through classroom quasi-dictatorship to – at very worst – outright abuse.

Children deserve better of teachers than frazzled irritability. But teachers deserve better of the system they serve; to which all too often they’re being sacrificed. The pressure they’re under fosters neither good work nor human dignity. Classroom challenges aside – and one more of those that must be mentioned is the expanding curriculum as new subjects like computer programming and elementary school English are added to reflect society’s rising demand for more and new knowledge – there’s an escalating workload that includes, besides intensive lesson preparation and supervision of after-school clubs, various administrative tasks – office work – lately being foisted on them as an economy measure.

Spa’s coup de grace is a phenomenon earlier generations of teachers knew little of: “monster parents.” “You give a kid hell for skipping class and smoking,” fumes a 42-year-old junior high school teacher, “and the next thing you know you’ve got the parents down your throat: ‘If you’re lessons were more interesting it wouldn’t happen!’”

