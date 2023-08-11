The 'coming age of 40 degree temperatures' portends summers in hell

People use a parasol and portable fan to protect from the sun in Tokyo's Ginza district on Aug 4.

It's still common in Japan to refer to the decade from 1965 to 1974 as Showa yonjuu nendai (the decade of Showa Forties). But these may soon be supplanted by Kion yonjuu-do jidai (the era when the temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius).

As far as Japan's Meteorological Agency is concerned, it all depends on where you take measurements, because even when ambient air temperature is "only" 30 degrees Celsius, the effective temperature of asphalt pavement may be ten degrees higher.

Which means this summer more human beings are already living in an environment higher than their normal body temperature, Weekly Playboy (Aug. 24) points out.

During recent playoffs to determine Kanagawa Prefecture's representative at the National Summer High School Tournament, organizers halted a game when players began developing leg cramps.

For daytime construction workers, this summer has been taxing to the extreme. After putting in an eight-hour day last month, a plasterer in Aichi Prefecture was driving home when he suddenly developed cramps in the muscles of both arms and legs.

With great effort he managed to pull off the road and bring his vehicle to a stop, narrowly avoiding a rear-end collision.

In recent years, physicians have been forced to reconsider methods for treating heatstroke.

"Patients whose body temperatures have risen above 40 degrees are at the risk of death unless they are rapidly cooled down," Seigo Yamaguchi, head of the Emergency unit at Uonuma Kikan Hospital in Niigata Prefecture, tells the magazine.

"In the past, the standard treatment was to use an electric fan to cover the body with mist from a spray atomizer. But this is ineffective. Some emergency centers, ours included, submerse the patient in an ice bath of 10 degrees Celsius or lower.

"I feel more facilities should be adopting this method," he said.

Yamaguchi added that recent studies have reported that along with cooling down the armpits, groin areas and neck, chilling the palms of the hands is also effective. That's because of the large presence of Arterio-venous anastomoses (AVAs) -- direct connections between small arteries and small veins -- in the palms (and soles of the feet), which play an important role in temperature regulation in the human body.

"Recently some sports equipment manufacturers have been developing special cooling gloves," he noted. "These are fast becoming the new wisdom in sports."

Higher temperatures are also more likely to threaten the ways we will be using machines and electronic devices in our daily lives.

At a parking lot in Hyogo Prefecture last October, on a sunny day with a high of 30 degrees, a mobile battery left inside a locked car caught fire.

Last June, the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE) attempted to replicate the phenomenon, and determined that the temperature on the dashboard surface of a car parked in sunlight nearly reached 80 degrees. During the experiment, a lithium-ion battery placed on the dashboard began emitting white smoke and swelled like a balloon, after which it exploded.

And of course, with the rapid growth in electric vehicles on the road have come more reports of car batteries catching fire.

"Once an EV catches fire, it's difficult to extinguish," explains automotive journalist Hideyuki Takane. "You might think the fire's finally out, but then thermal runaway occurs in the battery and the burning may continue for several hours.

"In the U.S., burning cars are inserted into a huge vinyl bag of water; but Japan's fire departments have yet to adopt this kind of knowhow," said Takane.

Needless to say, the soaring temperatures have added to the misery of Japan's indigent.

Since four years ago, Takehiko Yoshimizu, director of the charitable organization Hitosaji no Kai, has continued making nightly rounds to makeshift huts at Ueno, along the Sumida River and in Sanya, a district with a large population of day laborers, where he and other volunteers distribute onigiri (rice balls) and isotonic beverages.

One man who has been sleeping beneath a pedestrian overpass at JR Ueno Station, told Yoshimizu, "This heat is vicious and I can't think, let alone sleep. Every day's a living hell."

The man declined the offer of a sports drink, saying "Thanks, but I don't need anything. Just let me sleep."

"Year by year, the number of homeless brought down by heatstroke has been increasing," says Yoshimizu. "My impression is that many are approaching their physical and mental limits. If we don't provide more places to escape the heat, it's likely many won't make it through the summer."

With this relentless heat that no one has anticipated, our "daily lives" in a variety of venues have been undergoing significant change. Clearly, urgent countermeasures are needed, the writer concludes.

