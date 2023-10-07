The fate of Johnny and Associates may play out according to the yakuza model

Johnny and Associates, the talent agency whose founder, the late Johnny Kitagawa, was exposed by the BBC last March to have been an unrepentant pedophile who preyed on the young performers it groomed for stardom. The company has since been facing a myriad of troubles, and to cut its losses it has re-branded with a new name (Smile Up).

The sins of the company's founder were able to continue for so long because the tightly run organization resembled the pyramidal structure and paternalistic oyabun-kobun relationships found in yakuza gangs. Well, at least that's what Asahi Geino (Oct 19) thinks.

Be as it may, the entertainment empire that continued to dominate the industry for decades , with its founding family at the top, is now confronting an apocalypse. The once-unchallenged Johnny's brand, which generated enormous profits, has in a few short months been transformed into a company forced into paying out compensation, and will be forever saddled with a negative legacy.

At this point in time, the newly rebranded company is facing the dilemma of being torn between taking on new ownership of the current organization or possibly even being forced out of business.

In Asahi Geino's view, the key word in watching as the ongoing process plays out will be otoshimae, gangster patois for compensation.

"Johnny's performers received high ratings and were popular with sponsors," a program producer at a major TV network told the magazine. "If the networks say to them we won't put you on the air, that will be a huge problem. Even if direct threats aren't being made, all kinds of pressure can be conveyed without speaking outright. It's like being afraid of the yakuza and not being able to do anything.

A person working for an independent organization in Kansai explained that since the Johnny's brand was practically sacrosanct, any time they encountered something negative it was able to bury it. But not any more. According to 42-year-old Junichi Okada, a former member of the male band V6, performers have been dropping away from Johnny's, so the organization is rapidly shrinking.

Garyu Okita is a former gang leader who quit to become a successful writer. His works have been made into films, and he has many personal ties with people in showbiz. He considers how the breakup of Johnny's might occur, and if it does, it will play out in a manner that has been common among yakuza groups.

"It's kind of like what the police call a 'summit operation,'" Okita says. "They'll make a series of arrests starting from the top down to put pressure on the organization. They'll keep at it until the number of syndicates or number of members wear down. Right now the pressure's being applied by the media and public opinion via the net, and the bashing has become so ferocious not even the company name remains."

"And the pressure is being applied from all directions," Okita added. "Johnny's performers are having their commercial film contracts cancelled, and are out of the running for appearances in new programs. People are saying, 'Johnny's is anti-social.' They're becoming pariahs, in the same way gang members are banned from renting homes or even making contracts for cell phones."

Okita sees parallels with the Yama-Ichi Senso gang war that broke out in the 1980s.

"At that time, the head of a sub-gang of the Yamaguchigumi (Japan's largest criminal syndicate), broke off and formed his own gang called the Ichiwa-kai. This spurred a prolonged, bloody gang war from 1984 to 1989. Considering the fracturing it's undergoing, I can't see how Johnny's under its former business model will ever recover."

Okita also had harsh words for Johnny's televised Oct 2 press conference.

"I thought [CEO] Noriyuki Higashiyama came across as awful. Didn't he apologize too much for sexual offenses that he didn't commit? If a boss seems to be acting out of desperation, how can his subordinates do their jobs?"

"So once in that state, for the next five years they'll be subject to social marginalization, the same way former gang members are."

But then, without sponsors to fund their performances, what's to become of all those ex-Johnny's performers?

"It can be expected that the company will do what it can to keep its people from leaving," says Okita. "In the yakuza world as well, if a large gang begins to fall apart, some of the younger toughs begin battling for control. The handsome young dudes from Johnny's went here and there to make their money. So whether singing, acting or whatever, they should be able to make out all right, although this may also result in unnecessary troubles."

"New platforms like YouTube or TikTok or whatever will become necessary, to attract new fans. Because the old-style hard sell that was in force up to now won't work any more, other types of financial backers instead of TV or sponsoring companies may enable them to earn good income via net advertising," Okita remarked.

But in the end, Asahi Geino concludes, the company's fate will depend on how CEO Higashiyama deals with the issue of compensation.

