The inevitability of death and taxes: Chinese capital buying up Tokyo's crematories

In a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy in 1789, American statesman Benjamin Franklin wrote, "Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

The second half of Franklin's astute remark is frequently quoted in all kinds of situations.

It is death in particular that concerns Shukan Gendai (Aug 10-17), which notes in its editorial lead-in that costs for cremation in Japan are not regulated by the government. It is also aware of a significant disparity between charges for cremation in rural parts of the country and Tokyo. In the former, the basic charge is said to be in the ¥10,000 range; for the latter, the going rate is as high as ¥90,000.

Demographic projections indicate that although the number of deaths nationwide will peak around 2035, deaths within Tokyo will continue to increase through the year 2065. Which suggests that privately operated crematories and associated services promise to be a solid investment.

"When my mother passed away four years ago, the cremation charge was ¥50,000," a resident of Tokyo's Arakawa Ward tells the magazine, adding, "When my father passed on this July, the charge had risen to ¥90,000.

"I realize we're in a period of price inflation, but I keep wondering how this came to pass," he remarked.

Yukiko Kuwazuru, a member of the Shibuya Ward assembly, noted that of nine cremation facilities in Tokyo's 23 wards, six are under the management a company called Tokyo Hakuzen, which operates under the umbrella of Kosaido Holdings. From June of this year, the company upped its cremation fee to ¥90,000.

What's interesting is that the principal shareholder of Kosaido Holdings is Shanghai-born entrepreneur Luo Yiwen, who some years ago acquired Llaox, an appliance retail chain with a main store in the Akihabara district. The chain has enjoyed success by attracting the patronage of tourists from China. Luo has since diversified into other areas, including crematories.

A business reporter for a nationally circulated newspaper explains Luo's motive: "At present the annual number of deaths in Tokyo is around 140,000. That figure is projected to keep increasing, to around 200,000 a year, by 2065. Llaox chairman Luo realized this promised to be a growth industry and from June of this year was made chairman of Kosaido Holdings."

The high land costs in Tokyo -- and opposition from residents -- make the construction of new crematories prohibitive, giving Tokyo Hakuzen a near monopoly on the business. And business has been thriving.

"At Kosaido's annual shareholders' meeting held last May, the company announced operating profits of ¥6.1 billion on revenues of ¥36 billion during the 2023 fiscal year that ended in March," the aforementioned business reporter was quoted as saying. "That's a 43% increase in profits over the previous year. Management has been doing well, and stable growth is projected for the future."

A Chinese living in Japan who has done business with Luo told Shukan Gendai, "Mr Luo and his people have been advised that since cremations are a business that touches on the heartstrings of Japanese, any operating decisions, including price increases, should be considered carefully, in close consultation with the government."

Unfortunately, the writer implies, such advice does not appear to have been heeded.

"Not only Luo, but Chinese businessmen in general, don't have the olfactory sensibilities of Japanese," said the aforementioned Chinese. "They check business situations not only in Japan, but throughout the world, looking for opportunities to turn profits, without a great deal of concern over people's reactions. I think it's a bit unreasonable to leap into the cremation service business merely out of the awareness that no laws are on the books to regulate charges."

To some, it seems out of place for outsiders to be so directly involved in one of the most intimate and consequential of Japanese family undertakings.

But Kosaido Holdings is confident of its business model. Its spokesperson informed Shukan Gendai, "Our charges are based on fuel costs, labor costs, and associated costs, such as for upkeep on the equipment. It is not true that the government was not consulted on price increases. At present we have no plans for a selloff. We intend to adhere to our principle of putting 'mourning families first,' while continuing to provide services to clients."

For now and in the future, those who chose to live in Tokyo will also need to be prepared for the high costs of dying here.

