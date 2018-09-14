The road to 2020: Residents, volunteers alike can expect higher costs, negligible compensation

Who will reap the benefits from the 2020 Olympics? And who are likely to shoulder the greatest burdens? Asahi Geino (Sept 20) reports that on Aug 31, an orientation was held for candidates to serve as volunteers during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The head of the organizers' preparation bureau informed the audience that the organizers expect to mobilize 80,000 volunteers at the venues for the Games, with an additional 30,000 people to work at airports or other sites in the city.

Those 110,000 volunteers, the magazine grumbles, will toil under conditions analogous worse than those endured by the unfortunates employed by the so-called "black companies." They will be expected to work for eight hours per day for 10 days, with no provisions for accommodations. It's possible they'll even be obliged to pay their own commuting costs out of pocket. And so on.

And those out-of-doors, the magazine adds, can expect to toil beneath the broiling hot sun like beasts of burden.

"Back in June, a member of the organizing committee became incensed with the plan, demanding such remuneration as a fixed amount to be provided for volunteers to commute, and that their tasks be limited to five days," said an unnamed sports writer. "His remarks set off a melee at the meeting."

Journalist Shinichiro Sudo tells the magazine, "One major premise in planning was that the Olympics could not operate without the presence of volunteers, but the organizing committee is bent on setting its own rules for the participants. I think they don't understand the feelings of those who are being called upon to cooperate."

Asahi Geino points out that various problems with volunteers occurred at the previous Rio de Janeiro games in 2016. This may have led to a different perception of the nature of volunteers, not as those who work without compensation, but those who volunteer of their own volition.

At the Asian Games held just last month in Jakarta, moreover, volunteers received compensation. So there should be no problem doing the same thing in Tokyo two years hence -- except that the organizing committee feels no inclination to pay out money.

One of the ways it is hoping to get around the issue is by mobilizing of students to work as volunteers, which the reporter says smacks of the government's wartime student mobilization order in September 1943.

Around the end of July, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology served notice it would be recruiting students and testing their suitability to work during the duration of the Olympics.

"I suppose they want to create an environment that makes it easy for students to participate," says Sudo.

"Ideas are being put forth to use them to retrieve balls at soccer and tennis, or to mop the floor at basketball games," remarked the aforementioned sports writer. "In such hot weather this raises questions about potential dangers to their health."

No costs are spared, however, when it comes to generating publicity. Actress Suzu Hirose was retained to produce an internet commercial to appeal for volunteers. "Everybody, the Olympics and Paralympics are coming right at the midst of our youth. Let's extend our hospitality to the world," she exhorts.

"Volunteers won't receive any pay, but the Tokyo Metropolitan Government shelled out 40 million yen to produce that commercial," the sportswriter gripes.

Asahi Geino also obtained some information on the remuneration paid to members of the organizing committee. Directors receive a hefty salary of 24 million yen per year and work out of an extravagant office in the Toranomon Hills complex, the rent for which, in 2015, came to some 476 million yen. The following year additional space was acquired for more office space, bringing total rent to over 700 million yen.

From January 2018, an additional 810 billion -- designated Olympic-related expenditures -- was earmarked for setting up barrier-free facilities and for training the volunteers, further raising the overall outlays to 1.41 trillion yen. At this point in time, sponsor contracts and revenues from ticket sales are expected to bring in 450 billion yen, leaving a considerable shortfall.

In addition to hitting Tokyo residents in their pocketbooks, they'll be inconvenienced in other ways. As the construction on Ring Road No. 2 won't be completed until 2022, the city will have to depend mostly on the Shuto Expressway network during the Games. A fleet of some 6,000 motor vehicles will be used to transport the athletes and other personnel and it's entirely likely expressway access gates will be closed to ordinary vehicular traffic while the Olympians are being moved about.

And to add insult to injury, the authorities are even pondering the imposition of restrictions on internet shopping in order to hold down the number of delivery vehicles.

