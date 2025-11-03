The State of Urination: Fewer Japanese men are stand-up guys

One of the ways American adolescents have been known to harass those beneath them in the social pecking order is by belittling their masculinity through the suggestion they habitually sit down to pee.

It's no joke, however, that this practice has certain implications for Japanese families. In its "be between" online weekly survey, the Asahi Shimbun (Oct 25) queried subscribers, "At home, do the men of the house also urinate while seated?"

Such a question may seem somewhat personal, but that did not discourage a steady stream of replies. In total, 2,282 valid responses were received, of which 64% -- just under two-thirds -- answered in the affirmative.

The evolution of toilets in Japan's homes over the past half century, the Asahi's writer observes, reflects considerable changes in user awareness. From around 1960, more homes began adopting western-style commodes, and by the latter half of the 1970s installations of yoshiki (Western-style) commodes in homes surpassed those of so-called washiki (Japanese style) facilities. Then from the 1980s bidet-type commodes with heated seats gradually caught on and eventually became the mainstream.

Asahi came up with the idea for this particular survey question when it noticed that proprietors of restaurants and bars where a single toilet is shared by both sexes have begun requesting that male patrons sit down when urinating.

"In places where the toilets are used by both men and women, we women have no choice but to gaman (exercise forbearance)," a 57-year-old Kyoto woman was sighed with resignation.

What were the main reasons given for men to pee while seated? The first, by a considerable margin, was to avoid splashing, so said by 790 of the respondents. That was followed by makes cleaning the toilet easier (490 responses); the position is more comfortable (325); men sit out of consideration for other family members (313); and doing it while seated is more relaxing (191).

A 65-year-old man in Miyagi Prefecture admitted that he was moved to perform sitting down when he happened to be urinating while wearing short pants and felt splash-back from the toilet bowl on his bare shins.

As concerns the 36% of households where the men of the house remained standing, 359 of the respondents explained their standing followed established custom. In descending order, other replies included standing was more comfortable (225 responses); sitting down was inconvenient or more time-consuming (178); standing facilitates release of urine (135); that they felt a sense of resistance toward sitting (103); and that they took care to avoid splashing (61).

Male subjects were then asked, "Suppose you're not at home, but somewhere outside, and the only toilet available was a western-type commode. Would you still sit when urinating?" Forty-five percent of respondents still said yes, as opposed to 55% who said they would urinate while standing.

Apparently changes in toilet habits can be explained to some degree by a generational divide. An 83-year-old man from Saitama Prefecture wrote, "Since I'm a man of the Showa era (1926-1989), I do it standing. But after my son got married, he began doing it sitting down, and my grandson already does the same. I suppose it's a sign of the changing times."

Meanwhile, a female nursery school supervisor in Kanagawa, age 65, wrote, "An increasing number of boys are unable to relieve themselves while standing." Apparently they say "it won't come out" while standing in front of a urinal, but have no problem urinating when seated.

"I just say to them, 'Whatever way works best for you is fine.'"

"If it were males who cleaned the toilets, I think this survey would not have been needed," said a 57-year-old woman living in Hyogo Prefecture. " It may have been painful for the family to ask males to sit down, but if you're the one who has to do the cleaning, then it's up to you whether to stand or to sit."

While on the subject, Asahi also inquired what other practices related to toilet use the subjects find most annoying. The top response, given by 879 people, was failure to return the seat position after use. This was followed by leaving the light on in the toilet (808 responses); use of one-ply or two-ply toilet paper (725); not replacing the toilet paper roll when needed (605); not closing the cubicle's door while inside (457); and overuse of toilet paper by others (426).

